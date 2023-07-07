Nusantara, the new gateway to Malaysian-Indonesian regional cooperation Zuhairy Fauzy

JULY 7 In recent times, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has been working hard to promote foreign investment in Indonesia’s future new capital, Nusantara, which is set to replace Jakarta as the administrative center by 2024.

The presidents’ whirlwind visits in June 2023 to key ASEAN countries Malaysia and Singapore underscore how much Indonesia values ​​its long-standing ties with regional partners. In Malaysia, Mr. Widodo paid a courtesy visit to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and discussed outstanding bilateral issues with Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, including maritime demarcations in the Celebes Sea and closer collaboration in the fight against palm oil embargoes. On the ground, the president visited a market in Chow Kit, where he was enthusiastically mobbed by an adoring crowd made up mostly of the economically and culturally significant Indonesian expatriate community here, many of whom burst into an impromptu rendition of the national anthem Indonesia Raya.

In Singapore, Mr. Widodo spoke at the Temaseks Ecosperity Summit, sharing at length about Indonesia’s green transition and the challenges of tackling climate change. He also spoke about the ongoing development of Nusantara, extending an open invitation for Singaporean entrepreneurs to invest in his country’s new capital. It was no doubt a follow-up to a visit to the site of the future capital by a large group of Singaporean officials and businessmen the previous week.

Indeed, in March 2023, the republic announced a nice bag of incentives to attract investors to its new capital. Among these are 100% tax exemptions, lasting from 10 to 30 years depending on the sector, for companies investing a minimum of IDR 10 billion (RM 3.09 million), tax breaks for foreign companies moving their operations to the city and for companies setting up financial centers, certain R&D activities and an exemption from import taxes on capital goods. Priority is particularly given to developers of critical infrastructure, including housing, healthcare, public works and ports, as well as companies seeking to develop shopping malls, hotels, communications, technology information and the energy sector, all of which are key to boosting the city’s economy. It should be noted that the Indonesian government has planned that only 20% of the $35 billion project will be financed by taxpayers, with the rest being financed by private, foreign and domestic investments.

Malaysian companies would also do well to take advantage of the lavish incentives offered by the Indonesian government to develop Nusantara. Located on the east coast of Kalimantan, on the third largest island in the world, the future capital of Indonesia is at a strategic crossroads between the Asia-Pacific region, Australasia and Oceania. Given Nusantaras’ favorable location in a high-density shipping corridor roughly equidistant between China, India and Australia as the crow flies, there is enormous potential for shared economic prosperity in the region.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks during a press conference with Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape at Apec Haus after bilateral meetings in Port Moresby on July 5, 2023.

What Indonesia’s new capital means for Malaysia-Indonesia relations

The development of Nusantara will have a massive ripple effect on the development of Borneo as a whole. Indonesia is the largest economy in Asean, and Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of Borneo, together accounts for nearly three-quarters of the island, both in area and population. The eastern Malay states of Sabah and Sarawak, not to mention Brunei, will particularly benefit from the emergence of Nusantaras as the new administrative center of Indonesia. It would make sense that shifting the center of gravity from Indonesia to Borneo would lead to closer regional economic integration between Malaysia and Indonesia, as the two countries share a 1,900 km border on the island.

Nusantara could serve as a new gateway or entry point for visitors heading to Borneo, and now other major cities including Kuching, Miri, Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Sandakan and Bandar Seri Begawan. This presents many opportunities for Malaysia and Indonesia to launch new flight networks and increase air traffic between major cities in Borneo, while improving existing routes. The increased frequency of flights will increase the number of visitors and encourage tourists from Indonesia and elsewhere to visit Sabah and Sarawak, and vice versa.

There will also be ample opportunity for a cross-border collaborative effort to promote ecotourism on the island, taking advantage of the natural beauty of Borneo’s 140 million year old rainforests and vast mountain systems and of rivers, while bouncing at the same time. exchanges of ideas between experts from both countries on the maintenance and conservation of the delicate ecosystem of the islands. Malaysia and Indonesia are recognized as two of the world’s megadiversity hotspots, in part because both countries have territory in Borneo.

The establishment of Nusantara could also facilitate cooperation between the two countries regarding the development of Borneo’s oil and gas industry, with GLCs and B2B players on both sides of the border exploring prospects for doing business in the upstream and downstream subsectors.

Above all, given Indonesia’s continued efforts to promote green technologies and sustainability in its development of Nusantara, Malaysian companies that are particularly focused on environmentally friendly solutions should seize the opportunity to invest in the city’s infrastructure and energy sector, contributing to climate change. progress and help the city achieve decarbonization alongside other next-generation Asian cities.

The inauguration of Nusantara as the new capital of Indonesia could not have come at a more fortuitous time for relations between Malaysia and Indonesia. Its creation should strengthen the already excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and promote greater political and economic integration of the two regional powers of Asean.

* The author is a principal analyst at Global Asia Consulting.

** This is the personal opinion of the author or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malaysian courier.