Turkey expects $10 billion in Gulf investments after Erdogan’s next visit | Orhan Coskun





ANKARA, Türkiye Turkey expects Gulf countries to make direct investments of around $10 billion initially in domestic assets as part of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s trip to the region in two weeks, according to two senior Turkish officials . Erdogan is due to visit leaders in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from July 17-19, in part to mobilize foreign funding that would boost Turkey’s strained economy after his re-election in May. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity given the talks are private and the deals are yet to be finalized, said overall investments of up to $30 billion are expected over a longer period in the sectors. energy, infrastructure and defence. Direct investments worth around $10 billion are expected to arrive in a short period of time and this is crucial, one of the officials said. Expectations are high for the Gulf visit. Important agreements will be signed. Erdogan’s office did not immediately comment on the matter, nor did officials in Riyadh, Doha and Abu Dhabi. Since 2021, when Ankara launched a diplomatic effort to restore relations with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Gulf investments and funding have helped relieve pressure on Turkey’s economy and foreign exchange reserve. strong. Last month, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek visited the United Arab Emirates to discuss opportunities for economic cooperation with their counterparts and met with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, said said Ankara. Reuters reported after the visit that Turkey left hoping for direct investment soon. Erdogan appointed Yilmaz and Simsek after the election in part to execute a U-turn after years of unorthodox economic policies that pushed inflation and net foreign exchange reserves to a record high in May. As part of the pivot, the central bank raised rates by 6.5% last month. The official said that the expected investments from the Gulf States would show the confidence in the Turkish economy since they would be direct investments, which is extremely important.

