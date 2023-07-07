My visit to Gorakhpur illustrates both development and heritage, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday “My trip to Gorakhpur exemplified the government’s policy of combining development and heritage.” Addressing a gathering at the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press, he said that the visit to Gorakhpur this time was a unique example of the policy of Virasat bhi, Vikas bhi (heritage and development), a said Modi. The visit to Gorakhpur this time is a unique example of Virasat bhi, Vikas bhi (heritage and development) policy, Modi said. He said that the dream of a great Ram temple in Ayodhya will come true after centuries. He also referenced the redesigned navy insignia based on a flag of Maratha leader Shivaji. Highlighting the contributions of Gita Press, the Prime Minister said Mahatma Gandhi was associated with it and wrote for Kalyan magazine. He (Gandhiji) had advised Gita Press not to take advertisements for Kalyan magazine and he is still following that advice, Modi said. Speaking on the Vande Bharat trains, two of which will depart from Gorakhpur, the Prime Minister said: “There is a craze for the train. Previously, leaders used to write about stopping trains in their regions. Now I get letters from all parts of the country asking to run Vande Bharat trains, he said, adding that Vande Bharat has provided both facilities and amenities to middle class citizens. Modi said that Gita Press is the only printing press in the world which is not an organization but a jeevant aastha (living belief). With PTI entries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/india/my-gorakhpur-visit-exemplifies-both-development-and-heritage-says-pm-narendra-modi-12840192.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

