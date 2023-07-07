Trump hits back at Fox News analyst’s ‘loser’ label, sparks social media storm | world news





Former President Donald Trump was quick to respond to Fox News analyst Brit Hume’s comment in which Hume called him a “loser” during a recent Fox News Special Report appearance. Trump chose to use his favorite social media platform, Truth Social, to air his dissent and offer his own take on the matter.

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP)

Hume’s remark came during a discussion of the 2024 GOP presidential primary, where preliminary polls indicated Trump’s substantial lead over other Republican candidates like Governor Ron DeSantis and the former vice president. Mike Pence. Even so, critics have raised concerns about Trump’s voter fraud allegations and the poor performance of the GOP under his leadership.

During the segment, Hume argued that Trump could be called a “loser” due to the string of election defeats suffered by him and his endorsed candidates. Responding to Hume’s comment, Trump said on Truth Social, “First of all, he never thought I would win in 2016, and some things never change.” The former president then highlighted his record number of votes in the 2020 election and challenged President Joe Biden’s victory.

While Biden received more than 81.2 million votes, surpassing Trump’s roughly 74.2 million, Trump and his closest allies continue to believe the election was stolen. However, multiple investigations have debunked these claims and Trump himself faces two criminal investigations into allegations he attempted to nullify the election results.

Additionally, some Republicans attribute the GOP’s disappointing midterm performance in 2022 to Trump’s influence. Although he endorsed over 250 candidates, only about 82% emerged victorious. Critics argue that many of those wins were in races where endorsed candidates were already favored to win. Notably, Trump’s endorsement has failed to win high-stakes contests like the Georgian Senate runoff.

Hume’s analysis didn’t stop at calling Trump a “loser.” He also suggested that the former president must adopt a new strategy to succeed in the future. “He continually talks about how he didn’t lose in 2020, which most people think he lost,” Hume commented.

That sentiment was echoed by Governor DeSantis, who warned fellow Republicans during a campaign stop in New Hampshire. He urged the party to focus on Biden’s failures and his vision for the future, rather than dwell on past elections, to secure victory in 2024.

