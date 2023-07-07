Donald Trump plays into the DOJ’s game





The Justice Department which uncovered unseen portions of the search warrant at Donald Trump’s Florida home for classified documents suggests prosecutors were prepared to allow the former president and his team to incriminate themselves, said a legal expert.

On Wednesday, the DoJ released previously redacted portions of the warrant application it submitted before the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in August 2022 for classified documents they had requested in under a federal subpoena.

The new information — without adding too much to the charges that have already been leveled against Trump — lays out the steps leading to federal investigators searching Mar-a-Lago for the top-secret documents last August. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to 37 counts.

The indictment says Walt Nauta, Trump’s valet who pleaded not guilty to allegations that he helped obstruct the federal bid to retrieve the classified documents, was seen in security footage moving boxes of materials in and out of a storage room in the days before federal prosecutors. arrived last June as part of a deal to retrieve sensitive records still in Trump’s possession.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign event June 30, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, the DoJ released previously redacted portions of the warrant application it submitted before the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in August 2022. Getty Images/Michael M. Santiago

On June 2, 2022, a day before FBI officials were due to travel to Mar-a-Lago to retrieve documents, Nauta was seen “moving twenty-five to thirty boxes, some of which were brown cardboard boxes and others from bankers’ boxes,” back to the storage room, according to a newly unsealed portion of the affidavit.

The affidavit notes that between May 24, 2022 and June 1, 2022, Nauta removed 64 boxes from the storage room, but only returned about 25 or 30.

“The current location of boxes removed from storage but not returned to it is unknown,” the affidavit states.

Last June, Trump’s legal team wrote a letter to the FBI stating that all classified documents had been returned following a “diligent search” by Mar-a-Lago.

Unpublished sections of the affidavit indicate that Trump’s attorney, Evan Corcoran, told the government that he had been informed that there were no more classified documents “in any private office or other location in Mar- a-Lago” after handing over 38 classified documents from the storage room, a statement later proven to be false.

Legal and policy analyst Andrew Lieb said the newly unsealed portions of the search warrant suggest the DoJ had “boxed Trump and Nauta” before executing the warrant.

“We like to think from the movies that executing the search warrant is where the evidence is, but in this case the DoJ knew that Trump and Nauta were previously moving boxes when they executed the warrant and the DoJ let Trump’s team tell them they had undertaken a ‘diligent search’, knowing it was a cover-up,” Lieb told Newsweek.

“It’s like the DoJ knows how to goad Trump into action and their strategy is to trigger it whenever they have evidence.”

Lieb said Trump was more likely to harm his defense the more openly he spoke about the criminal investigation.

“Prosecutors know that Trump is hitting back, as he is known, and will always make his legal nightmare worse,” Lieb said. “This guy just needs to stop reacting because every reaction makes his conviction more certain.”

Corcoran was recently brought in to testify further before a grand jury in the classified documents investigation, having previously refused to answer certain questions while citing the normally highly protected attorney-client privilege.

DC District Court Judge Beryl Howell ruled the lien could be waived under what’s known as the criminal fraud exception, meaning it can’t be invoked if an attorney and his client are allegedly trying to conceal or commit a crime.

On Thursday, Nauta pleaded not guilty to six counts, including conspiracy and misrepresentation, related to hiding secret documents for Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

A spokesperson for the former president declined to comment when approached by Newsweek.

