Surveillance footage of Trump boxes paved the way for FBI search for Mar-a-Lago | donald trump





Federal prosecutors used surveillance footage to determine in the weeks following the collection of classified documents subpoenaed from Donald Trump last year that there may be more national security equipment at Mar-a-Lago, according to newly unsealed descriptions in the FBI’s search warrant request.

Much of the rationale for executing a search warrant at Trump’s Florida residence was detailed in the sprawling indictment accusing him of withholding national defense information and obstructing to justice.

But portions of the affidavit released Thursday by the Justice Department after the federal justice of the peace in the Trump documents case ordered the release provided a clearer explanation of the probable cause used to justify the FBI search. .

Last June, shortly after Trump’s lawyers turned over a dossier of 38 classified documents to prosecutors after receiving a subpoena, prosecutors subpoenaed footage from surveillance cameras near the storage room , according to the affidavit.

The hard drive that was handed over in July 2022 included tapes from a camera called South Tunnel Liquor that recorded the gold-painted door to the storage room and had a field of view just wide enough to capture the tunnel exit leading to the rest of the Mar-a-Lago property.

When prosecutors reviewed the footage, they noted that Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, removed more than 50 boxes from the storage room, but did not bring the same number back before Trump’s attorney Trump, Evan Corcoran, only reviews them for classified documents.

The current location of the boxes removed from the storage room but not returned to it is unknown, said the FBI agent in charge of the investigation who wrote the affidavit, adding that it was clear from the lack of lid than at least one of the boxes which Nauta has removed the documents contained.

Prosecutors suspected that Trump may have retained some classified documents because his lawyers had only returned 38 documents, a far lower number than they had expected given that the 15 boxes Trump had sent to the National Archives earlier in the year. year contained 200 classified documents.

The conclusion within the Justice Department’s National Security Division, according to multiple sources familiar with the case and the wording of the affidavit, was that 50 boxes should have yielded hundreds of classified documents if 15 boxes produced 200. .

The suspicion that Trump played what a federal judge later called a ball game with the boxes during last year’s criminal investigation proved correct when the FBI executed the warrant in August 2022 and seized 103 classified documents from storage room and Trumps office.

Other parts of the affidavit, including discussion of whether Trump declassified documents provided by his close aide Kash Patel, who the Guardian said was granted immunity in the criminal investigation, are always purged.

A Trump spokesperson said in a statement that the affidavit showed Trump was willing to remedy his withholding of national security documents, but the armed DOJ rejected that offer of cooperation in an attempt to inflict maximum damage. political damage to his 2024 campaign.

US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the Justice Department’s search warrant request for Mar-a-Lago, ordered that more parts of the affidavit be made public after the Guardian and other bodies press filed a motion last week asking for the document to be released.

Last month, prosecutors charged Trump with violating the Espionage Act for keeping national security documents. They also accused Trump and Nauta of conspiring to obstruct justice by preventing the return of classified documents to the government by moving the boxes out of storage.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges in Federal District Court in Miami. Nauta also pleaded not guilty when he appeared for his arraignment on Thursday, which was postponed after he was unable to find a Florida-based attorney.

