Donald Trump’s aide pleads not guilty in classified documents caseExBulletin





In a Miami courtroom, Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty to conspiring with the former president to withhold classified documents and obstruct a federal investigation.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

In Miami, Walt Nauta, an aide to former President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. Nauta is accused of conspiring with Trump to withhold classified documents and obstruct a federal investigation. Trump was arraigned last month on similar and other charges and also pleaded not guilty. NPR’s Greg Allen has this report from Miami.

GREG ALLEN, BYLINE: Walt Nauta was with the Navy when he started working at the Trump White House in the mess hall. He left with then-President Trump and became his personal assistant, always nearby to bring him Diet Cokes and other things. When Trump left office, Nauta left the Navy and went with him to Mar-a-Lago. According to the federal indictment, Nauta played a key role in helping Trump conceal and withhold classified documents. Prosecutors say he moved dozens of boxes to Mar-a-Lago at Trump’s direction. Afterwards, they allege he lied about his actions to federal investigators. Nauta faces, along with Trump, five counts of concealing or withholding documents and participating in a conspiracy to obstruct justice.

In court yesterday in Miami, Nauta’s Washington, DC-based attorney Stanley Woodward told a magistrate his client pleaded not guilty to all five counts. Judge Edwin Torres asked Nauta if he had read the indictment, and he said, yes, Your Honor, his only words in court. Also with Nauta was his new Florida-based attorney, Sasha Dadan. She’s a former public defender with little experience in the federal court system. Nauta faces five federal charges, fewer and less serious than the 31 charges Trump faces. Even so, a guilty verdict on all five counts could result in a significant sentence. Former federal prosecutor David Weinstein said if Nauta decided to cooperate with the government, his sentence would be reduced.

DAVID WEINSTEIN: So he has to decide, is it in his interest to maintain a united front because he thinks the government can’t prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt? Or does he need to fend for himself and make the best deal available to him?

ALLEN: A complicating factor is that Nauta’s legal fees are paid for by Trump’s Political Action Committee. Prosecutors reportedly tried to pressure Nauta to cooperate with investigators, but for now he appears to be ready and still working for Donald Trump. A federal magistrate ordered the two men not to discuss the case among themselves. A hearing is scheduled next Friday before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. Prosecutors are asking that the trial be postponed until December to give them time to prepare. Trump’s lawyers are expected to ask for a further delay, until next fall, possibly even after the presidential election.

Greg Allen, NPR News, Miami.

