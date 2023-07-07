Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads Returns to Donald Trump Jr.’s “Censorship”





Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s new “Twitter killer” app, Threads, quickly became embroiled in a censorship controversy after warning users that Donald Trump Jr. could be a source of misinformation – before the company does not quickly reverse course.

Threads users who tried to follow the eldest son of the 45th president were greeted with the message: “Are you sure you want to follow donaldjtrumpjr?

“This account has repeatedly posted false information that has been reviewed by independent fact-checkers or violates our community guidelines.”

Don Jr. posted a screenshot of the warning on rival Twitter on Thursday and called out the Instagram and Facebook boss.

“Discussions aren’t really off to a good start,” he wrote.

“Hey Instagram, chats are verbal so the whole skimpy bikini thing won’t work so well if your influencers can’t actually come up with a sentence IMHO you might want to rethink cutting those who can.”

In response to Don Jr.’s tweet, Andy Stone, who leads communications for Meta, wrote, “This was a mistake and shouldn’t have happened. It is repaired. »

Donald Trump Jr. has been called a source of misinformation by Threads, the new social media app rolled out by Meta.AP

The warning label was later removed.

“Are you sure you want to follow donaldjtrumpjr? » the post on Threads read.Zilber, Ariel

Don Jr. replied, “Okay thanks, I appreciate that.”

The Post has sought comment from Meta.

The social media giant had banned Donald Trump from Instagram and Facebook for two years after the January 6 riots.

It was a mistake and should not have happened. It has been corrected.

— Andy Stone (@andymstone) July 7, 2023

Skeptics did not accept Stone’s claim that this was an innocent mistake.

“Isn’t it strange that the errors always target conservatives???” wrote one Twitter user.

Another commenter wrote, “Yeah, but it happened and we know where Zuckerberg’s loyalty lies.”

Several other high-profile conservatives on social media said their posts were censored by Threads.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says 30 million people have signed up for Threads so far this week.Getty Images for SXSW

They thereby pledged their loyalty to Twitter, which was acquired by Zuckerberg nemesis Elon Musk for the express purpose of allowing near-unfettered speech.

“Facebook’s Threads already censors conservative voices on its platform, asking users if they’re sure they want to follow conservatives because of ‘misinformation,'” tweeted conservative commentator Darren Grimes. “We must keep the blue bird of freedom alive. @Elon Musk.”

“Imagine leaving Twitter, the internet’s most free speech platform owned and operated by one of the greatest free speech advocates of our time, to Threads, an app that engages already in Tory censorship from day one,” Tory commentator Benny Johnson tweeted.

Threads is seen as a rival to Elon Musk’s micro-blogging site Twitter.Getty Images

Another right-wing social media outlet known as ‘DC_Draino’ tweeted, “I just downloaded and signed up for the new Meta ‘Threads’ app meant to emulate Twitter.”

“I posted once about wanting to expose Biden’s corrupt government and they already flagged me for censorship… Great platform Zuck.”

Threads has attracted 50 million users since its launch on Wednesday and faces a potential legal battle with Musk.

A lawyer for Musk has threatened to sue Meta, claiming he stole technology from Twitter.Getty Images

In a letter to Zuckerberg on Wednesday, Alex Spiro, an attorney representing Twitter, threatened to sue Meta and accused the company of illegally using Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property by hiring former Twitter employees to create a copycat app.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/07/07/mark-zuckerbergs-threads-backtracks-censoring-donald-trump-jr/

