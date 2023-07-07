Did Imran Khan become psychotic? – OpEd – Eurasia Review





The term “persecution delusion” is used in psychology to describe a person who believes that everyone around him intends to harm or kill him.

Imran Khan seems to be a victim of this psychological state. While attacks on individuals are commonplace around the world, since the attack on Imran Khan, he claims to have identified ten possible plots to kill him.

“I’m going to be suffocated with gas in my room.”

“I’m going to be injected with something that will cause a heart attack and kill me.”

“I will be poisoned in my food.”

“I was told that water had been mixed with the fuel of my helicopter to try to kill me.”

“I saw a person in Swabi who was launching rockets.”

“Zardari gave a contract for my murder to two people in FATA.”

“The commotion in the court complex was actually a planned ploy by the police to kidnap me and then kill me.”

Despite these accusations, Imran Khan has no proof. If asked, he replies that he has already been attacked, so there is no need for further evidence. Nor does he explain why he claims two attacks on each international forum. Why is there never any discussion of the obvious rocket launcher attack?

Maybe in the next few days he will make more “revelations”. In each of his speeches, he expresses fear of his murder. Imran Khan is truly the victim of a delusion of persecution. In simple terms, we can say that he became a “psychopath”. A psychopath or psychiatric patient who goes mad with fear of his own death and is willing to kill thousands of people to save his own life.

Many people were attacked. Many world leaders are at greater risk than Imran Khan. However, the ridiculous security that Imran Khan maintains around him, no one else does. There is no example in the world of someone walking around with a bucket on their head. Pervez Musharraf was the target of two suicide attacks which damaged his car. The driver and his companion were martyred and terrorism was at its peak at that time. However, Pervez Musharraf has never moved with such a security cordon.

When Imran Khan says, “If I am arrested, don’t stay at home. Because death is better than slavery. Our slogan frees us from the fear of death. People sacrifice their lives for freedom. So if I’m arrested, get out.

In simple words, it can be said that Imran Khan asks the public that if I am arrested, fight for me. Do another May 9th. Inflict on yourself the same death that is imposed on me, but save me. This is real freedom. Apparently, he can’t make that call in clear terms. He must also maintain the illusion of his bravery. Therefore, he uses slogans like true freedom, commandment of religion, freedom from slavery and breaking the shackles of fear etc. However, he is never ready to break the chains of fear himself.

It’s a separate question who played a bigger role in Imran Khan’s transformation from a political leader to a psychopath. Perhaps the people closest to Imran Khan played the most important role.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurasiareview.com/07072023-has-imran-khan-become-psychotic-oped/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

