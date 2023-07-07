After Trump released what he said was Obama’s address, a gunman was arrested there, prosecutors say





WASHINGTON (AP) Former President Donald Trump posted what he claimed was former President Barack Obama’s home address on his social media platform the same day a man with a gun in his van was stopped near the property, federal prosecutors said Wednesday as they released new details. on the case.

Taylor Taranto, 37, who prosecutors say participated in the Jan. The Feb. 6, 2021, riot in the United States Capitol kept two guns and hundreds of cartridges in a van he drove across the country and lived in, according to a Justice Department request who seeks to keep him behind bars.

On the day of his June 29 arrest, prosecutors said, Taranto reposted a Truth Social message from Trump containing what Trump claimed was Obama’s home address. In a post on Telegram, Taranto wrote: We’ve rounded up these losers! See you in hell, Podestas and Obamas. This is a reference to John Podesta, the former chairman of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Democratic presidential campaign.

Taranto also told subscribers on his YouTube live stream that he was looking to get a good angle on a shot, prosecutors said.

A federal defender representing Taranto did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment. But in a motion seeking release pending trial, the lawyer wrote that Taranto was not a flight risk, had family in Washington state and had served in Iraq before being honorably discharged. of the US Navy.

Mr Taranto has been available and prominent for two and a half years, lawyer Kathryn DAdamo Guevara wrote.

According to the Justice Department’s detention memo, Taranto’s wife told investigators he came to Washington this time because of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s offer earlier this year to produce a never-before-seen video of the January 6 attack. Taranto already faces four misdemeanor counts related to the Capitol storming, when prosecutors say he joined the mob of rioters who stormed the building and marched toward the Entrance to the President’s Lobby outside the Chamber of the House.

Since then, prosecutors say, Taranto has been active online, posting a Facebook video of himself on Capitol Hill that day and endorsing a conspiracy theory that the death of Ashli ​​Babbitt who was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer as she began to climb through the broken part of a door leading to the speakers lobby was a prank.

The FBI had been monitoring Taranto’s online activities due to his involvement in the riot and began searching for him last Wednesday after claiming on his YouTube live stream that he was in Gaithersburg, Maryland for a one-sided mission and intended to blow up the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The next day, he continued his live stream from the Washington neighborhood where Obama lives in an area heavily guarded by the US Secret Service and said he was looking for entry points and wanted to get a good angle on a shot, according to the detention memo.

Officials said he was spotted by law enforcement a few blocks from the former president’s home and fled, although he was pursued by law enforcement officers. secret Service.

