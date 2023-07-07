Politics
In the presence of President Jokowi, 100 Papuan children demonstrate their ability to solve mathematical problems
JAYAPURA, KOMPAS As many as 100 primary school students from Papua demonstrated their ability to count quickly in front of President Joko Widodo in Jayapura on Friday (7/7/2023). The ability to count is obtained by the students after practicing for two weeks the Gasing math learning method, which is easy, fun and fun and was pioneered by Professor Yohanes Surya.
President Joko Widodo attended the students’ performance at a hotel in Jayapura around 07:00 WIT. The students came from various parts of Papua including Jayapura City, Sorong City, Maybrat Regency and Mappi Regency.
On this occasion, President Jokowi posed several math problems to which the students responded with great enthusiasm. Children answered multiplication, addition and division questions in less than a minute.
One of the students, Jose Nerotouw, immediately demonstrated his ability to count squares and obtained 5,327,344 results in a short time. President Jokowi was also impressed with Jose’s ability.
The president also gave out bicycle prizes to the nine children who gave the fastest answers. These children are very intelligent and can respond quickly to math problems. I also love math lessons since elementary school, Jokowi said.
Jose admitted that he was very proud to be able to display his numeracy skills in front of the president. This 11-year-old student admits that he has enjoyed studying mathematics since he was in second grade. We followed a Gasing training for two weeks. For me, this method is very good for improving the ability to learn mathematics, he says.
Yohanes Surya said there are seven districts in the Papua region that have implemented the Gasing learning method. In total, 2,000 teachers and 5,000 students from Aceh to Papua have implemented the method of learning mathematics with Gasing.
He also revealed that the majority of the 100 children who appeared before President Jokowi did not have optimal numeracy skills. Their abilities increased significantly after happily learning Gasing’s techniques.
Currently, 34 districts are implementing the Gasing learning method. It is expected that 1.8 million students will have mastered the Gasing Method by the end of this year, Yohanes said.
The Gasing learning method has helped increase the literacy skills of children in Papua.
The head of the Regional Office for Education, Libraries and Archives, Christian Sohilait, admitted that many children in remote or urban areas of Papua do not yet have good reading skills. Therefore, the Gasing learning method has contributed to increasing the literacy skills of children in Papua.
Literacy learning is very important for children in grades 1-3. All district offices in eight districts and one town in Papua will sooner implement literacy programs more optimally for students, Christian said.
The national capital
After demonstrating their counting skills at the Cendrawasih Ballroom, Swiss-Belhotel, Jayapura, the children had the opportunity to ask the President questions. Kesia Olivia Ergor then stood up. Kesia asked a question that apparently intrigued the guests in the room.
Why is the national capital not moved to Papua? asked the child who came from the town of Sorong.
With these very broad geographical conditions, the President explained, the capital of the archipelago (IKN) was chosen in Kalimantan.
President Jokowi then explained that Indonesia is very large. Indonesia is very large, from Papua to Aceh, from Sabang to Merauke, yes, very large, President Jokowi said.
With these very broad geographical conditions, the president explained, the capital of the archipelago was chosen in Kalimantan. The considerations are partly due to its position in the middle of Indonesia, so it is close to being accessible from the west, east, north or south of Indonesia.
If you choose the eastern one, if you choose the capital in Papua, from Aceh to Papua it’s a long way here, 9 hours from Aceh to Papua by plane, you know, that’s all. If you go by boat, it could take weeks, he said.
Thus, the President pointed out that IKN was chosen in the middle in Kalimantan. In the middle, it’s close to the east, it’s close to Papua, it’s also close to Aceh, it’s also close to the north, it’s also close to the south. So he was picked in the middle, the president said.
President Jokowi also appreciated Papuan students whom he considered intelligent and courageous. President Jokowi advised that these children can continue to study with enthusiasm. These children from Papua are smart and brave. All of my children, thank you for coming this morning and everyone is excited to learn, all of them, and be careful, all of them are going home to their respective neighborhoods and towns, he said.
