Pakistan denounces the burning of the Koran in Sweden, Prime Minister Sharif and Imran Khan call for demonstrations





Muslims in Pakistan were holding rallies on Friday to observe a Holy Quran Day after the Prime Minister of Islamic Nations of South Asia, Shehbaz Sharif, called for anti-Sweden protests in recent weeks, the burning of the Islamic holy book in Stockholm.

The largest anti-Swedish rallies were expected in the eastern city of Lahore and in Karachi, the country’s largest city.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app.

In the capital, Islamabad, lawyers holding copies of the Quran protested outside the Supreme Court, while worshipers outside mosques held small rallies, demanding the severance of diplomatic ties with Sweden.

A group of minority Christians in the northwest also held a rally to denounce the burning of the Koran.

Supporters of Pakistan’s main radical Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan party are holding rallies in all major cities across the country, including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta, to denounce the Quran burning.

Anger has been growing in Muslim countries since last Wednesday when a man identified in Swedish media as a Christian from Iraq burned the Koran outside a mosque in Stockholm on the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Muslim leaders in Sweden also lamented the incident. But in his televised address to lawmakers in parliament the day before, Sharif questioned why Swedish police had left the Koran burning.

Sharif took to Twitter on Friday, urging his compatriots to send a strong message to Sweden by holding rallies and protesting.

As far as the Quran is concerned, the nation is one, he wrote. We will all demonstrate today all over the country under the title of Holy Quran Day and after Friday prayers.

A similar call to protest was also made by Imran Khan, the former prime minister who was replaced by Sharif in April 2022 after he was ousted by a vote of no confidence in parliament.

However, supporters of Khan, Sharif and other parties are holding separate rallies across the country.

Among the anti-Swedish protesters is a radical party, Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan (TLP), which has previously staged violent rallies to condemn the desecration of Islam and the Prophet Muhammad.

TTP wants a boycott of all products from Sweden and a severance of diplomatic relations until the man responsible for the burning of the Koran is punished.

The TLP rose to prominence in Pakistan’s 2018 elections, campaigning on the sole issue of defending the country’s blasphemy law, which calls for the death penalty for anyone who insults Islam.

Learn more:

COP28: UAE minister meets Pakistani PM and calls for help for climate-vulnerable countries

Hague tribunal rejects India’s objections to Pakistan-led water treaty arbitration

Freedom of expression and religious respect: Sweden’s dilemma with Quran-burning protests

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/world/2023/07/07/Pakistan-slams-burning-of-Quran-in-Sweden-PM-Sharif-and-Imran-Khan-call-for-protests The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos