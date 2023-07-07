Respect for the poor is Modis’ guarantee, says PM Modi as he launches projects worth 12,000 crore in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stones for several development projects in Varanasi 12,000 crore and distributed checks to beneficiaries under PM SVANidhi Yojana. Prime Minister Modi focused his speech on poor and backward societies saying respect for the poor is his guarantee.

Prime Minister Modi has said that it is the poor and backward societies who have the greatest right to the country’s resources. “… The poor and backward societies have the greatest right to the resources of the country. Previously, only the rich had access to the bank. If there is no one to take collateral, then how will the bank loan be available?” Prime Minister Modi said.

Over the past nine years, the BJP government has changed this way of thinking and opened it up to everyone. We have opened about fifty crore Jan Dhan bank accounts… Respect for the poor is Modi’s guarantee,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also noted that in just four years, the Vande Bharat is running on 25 routes. “Today, whether it is social welfare or poor infrastructure, there is no shortage of budgets… In 50 years, Rajdhani Express only operated on 16 routes, 35 years ago , Shatabdi Express was only running on 19 routes. But Vande Bharat is running on 25 routes in just 4 years…Kashi’s rapid development will continue with Baba’s blessing,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Launching an attack on the previous government, Prime Minister Modi said: “Previous governments’ plans were made in air-conditioned rooms, they did not follow through with implementation… The BJP government met with beneficiaries and we have launched a culture of direct benefit. & direct feedback… Over the past 9 years, we have not made plans for just one family and one generation, but have worked with the understanding that the lives of future generations should also be better. improve.”

Talking about development projects that are worth 12,000 Crore, PM Said Record Number Of Devotees Will Come To Kashi During Sawan Festival; Uttar Pradesh including Kashi received a gift from $12 trillion.”

As Prime Minister Modi drove in his car to the launch event in Varanasi, people lined up even in the pouring rain to welcome their Prime Minister.

Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 8:36 PM IST