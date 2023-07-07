Aubrey ODay claims he had sex with Donald Trump Jr. at a gay club





Donald Trump Jr. Photo: YouTube screenshot

Aubrey ODay is spilling more incendiary tea about Donald Trump Jr., this time highlighting what she suggests has been a sea change in the attitude of former presidents’ eldest sons toward the LGBTQ+ community.

The former Danity Kane singer and reality TV star has claimed for years that she had an affair with Trump Jr. between 2011 and 2012, when he was still married to his ex-wife Vanessa.

On the most recent episode of former Trump fixer Michael Cohens’ Mae Culpa podcast, ODay discussed the difference between Don Jr.’s current public persona and the man she once called her soul mate.

You know what a bleeding heart liberal I am, and you know what a social justice warrior I am since I was born and raised by one, she told Cohen. There’s no way I could have loved someone like what we see today. So that shows you how much potential transformation or posturing the man is doing.

ODay claims to have first met Don Jr. when she was a contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2011. She described the first time she and Don Jr. dated after the end of the season, during a appearance she made in a New York Gay. club.

It’s one of the biggest gay parties in New York. It’s a huge f**king club, and everyone is in thongs or less, ODay recalled. I was just, in my soul, like, There’s no way the man I’ve seen in a suit for the past two months is showing up here to see me in this beautiful country where I can be. And he did.

ODay claimed her assistant remembers Don Jr. being very comfortable at the event. She remembered him being totally cold and kind to everyone, she claimed.

ODay then contrasted Don Jr.’s attitude at the time with his current anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. I looked at her Instagram for the first time in years the other night and saw all kinds of jokes disparaging the gay community, transgender women, she said. And I thought, man, you were super comfortable in the gay club.

Then the singer dropped what might be her juiciest claim yet: Don Jr. was so comfortable at that gay event, she claims, that we ended up going to the bathroom and , for the first time, we had sex in the toilets of a gay club.

ODay went on to say that she still loves Don Jr. Who he is now, I love in a painful way, she said, while suggesting that despite his outspoken stances on social issues like LGBTQ rights +, Don Jr. really only cared about conservative political economy. I think they picked him to be the QAnon guy and that’s what he became.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/07/aubrey-oday-claims-she-had-sex-with-donald-trump-jr-at-a-gay-club/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos