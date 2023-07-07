Politics
US Treasury chief Yellen and China’s No. 2 aim for better communication after trade disputes
BEIJING — US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday expressed hope for better communication as Yellen called on Beijing not to let frustration over US restrictions on tech exports disrupt economic cooperation .
Both governments used positive terms to describe Yellen’s visit to the Chinese capital, which was aimed at improving strained relations, and stressed the importance of US-China economic relations.
Yellen and Li announced no new plans for higher-level meetings to rekindle contacts that disputes over technology, security and other irritants have interrupted. Yet Yellen is the latest of several senior US officials to travel to Beijing to encourage Chinese leaders to restart interactions between the governments of the world’s two largest economies.
Treasury officials said earlier that she would not meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping and that no breakthrough was expected.
In an hour-long meeting with China’s No. 2, Yellen said Washington and Beijing have a duty to cooperate on issues that affect the world. She called for regular communication channels and, specifically, healthy economic competition, a reference to complaints that China is stepping up subsidies and trade barriers to protect its businesses.
At the same time, Yellen defended targeted actions, such as US restrictions on Chinese access to advanced processor chips and other technologies, which she says are necessary to protect US national security. .
You may disagree, the Treasury chief said. But we must not allow any disagreement to lead to misunderstandings that unnecessarily aggravate our bilateral economic and financial relations.
Li said he hoped Washington would meet China halfway, but gave no indication of possible changes in China’s trade and other policies that angered Washington.
China’s development is an opportunity rather than a challenge for the United States and an advantage rather than a risk, Li said, according to a statement from the country’s foreign ministry. “The two sides should strengthen communication and seek consensus on important issues in the bilateral economic field through frank, in-depth and pragmatic exchanges.”
China’s finance ministry called Yellens’ visit a concrete step towards reaching an agreement between Xi and President Joe Biden at a meeting in November to improve bilateral relations. The ministry called on Washington to take the next step.
We hope that the United States will take concrete steps to create an environment conducive to the healthy development of economic and trade relations,” a statement from the ministry said.
Yun Sun, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Stimson Center, said any major statements on economic deals would more likely come from meetings between the nations’ respective presidents, rather than finance ministers.
I see the Yellen meetings as a positive development and I see them as a resumption of high-level exchanges,” she said. The meetings also “lay the groundwork for the potential to have something concrete, to be agreed between world leaders at the September 20 group summit in India or the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco in November, she said.
US restrictions on China’s access to technology threaten to delay or derail efforts by China’s ruling Communist Party to develop telecommunications, artificial intelligence and other technologies. Xi accused Washington in March of trying to hinder China’s development.
Beijing has been slow to retaliate, perhaps to avoid disrupting its tech industries. But this week the government announced unspecified controls on exports of gallium and germanium, metals used in the manufacture of semiconductors and solar panels. The announcement rocked South Korea and other countries that import from China.
In a meeting with businessmen earlier on Friday, Yellen criticized China’s treatment of American companies.
US and foreign companies are worried about their status in China following raids on consulting firms, the expansion of a national security law and calls from Xi and other officials for greater autonomy.
I’m sharing concerns I’ve heard from the American business community, including China’s use of non-market tools like increased subsidies for its state-owned and domestic enterprises, and impediments to market access for foreign companies, Yellen said, according to a transcript. released by his department.
Yellen rejected suggestions that Washington is trying to decouple or separate the US economy from China.
Businessmen have warned that China and the United States could split into separate markets with incompatible products as Beijing and Washington tighten trade controls and tell companies to reduce dependency on each other. They say it would hurt economic growth and innovation.
I made it clear that the United States was not seeking a total separation of our economies, Yellen told the businessmen. A decoupling of the world’s two largest economies would be destabilizing for the global economy, and it would be virtually impossible to undertake.
Yellen defended the U.S. export restrictions as being based on simple national security considerations and not undertaken to gain economic advantage over China.
Also on Friday, Yellen met with outgoing Central Bank of China Governor Yi Gang and former Vice Premier Liu He, who previously served as his counterpart in financial negotiations, according to the Treasury Department.
She is due to meet and have dinner on Saturday with Vice Premier He Lifeng, who took over from Liu as Xi’s top economic aide.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Xi last month during the highest-level US visit to Beijing in five years. The two agreed to stabilize relations but failed to agree on improving communications between their armies.
The latest flare-up came after Biden called Xi a dictator. The Chinese government protested, but Biden said his outspoken statements were simply not something I would change much.
Ties became particularly strained after a Chinese surveillance balloon flew over the United States in February and was shot down.
Bidens climate envoy John Kerry is due to visit China next week. China and the United States are the world’s largest carbon emitters responsible for climate change, making any action they take critical.
Beijing halted climate talks with Washington in August in retaliation for a visit by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the House of Representatives to Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy claimed by China as part of its territory.
___
Fatima Hussein, an Associated Press reporter in Washington, contributed to this report.
