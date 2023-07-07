Indian court rejects Rahul Gandhis’ libel appeal





India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi suffered another setback on Friday when a Gujarat state court rejected his request to stay his sentence in a defamation case, a decision that puts him at risk of imprisonment and possibly unable to stand in national elections. next year. Mr Gandhi, the most prominent leader of the Indian National Congress party, was sentenced to two years in prison in March in connection with a 2019 campaign speech in which he compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to two Indians accused of defrauding money who shared the same surname. A member of Mr Modis’ party, who also shared Modi’s name, argued the remark was offensive and took legal action. The sentence, the maximum for defamation cases, automatically disqualified Mr Gandhi from his seat in parliament. Opposition members called the case politically motivated. The Gujarat High Court, where Mr Gandhi had filed a petition seeking a stay of his sentence, said there was no reasonable cause to suspend it. The sentence is fair, proper and legal, said Judge Hemant Prachchhak, who heard the plea for review in the High Court.

Mr Gandhi, 53, is out on bail and his last option is to take the case to the Supreme Court of India for a final review. His party said it would. His case is the latest example of what opposition parties have long accused Mr Modi of: using branches of government, including the police and courts, to stifle dissent and bog down political opponents and critics of his government. . One of India’s main law enforcement agencies that answer indirectly to Mr Modi, the Law Enforcement Directorate, has been increasingly accused of carrying out raids on locations linked to political opponents of Mr. Modis who govern the Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP. Mr Gandhi is one of the nation’s most vocal opposition leaders, and his legal setbacks thwart him at a time when he was trying to build momentum and unite various political opposition groups around his party. He had rallied the public with a popular march across India for around 2,000 miles for five months during which he spoke out against the power of Mr Modis. By actively seeking public support, Mr Gandhi, the scion of a once powerful political dynasty, has positioned himself as the main challenger to Mr Modi, who remains popular with Indian voters.

After his conviction in March in a lower court, Mr Gandhi approached the Gujarat High Court to seek a stay of sentence. As long as this sentence is upheld, Indian law prohibits him from participating in elections and from entering Parliament. The use of defamation law is being used to crush a voice, Indian National Congressman Abhishek Manu Singhvi said after the High Court verdict. But that doesn’t mean Rahul Gandhi is scared. He will continue to walk the path of truth. BJP lawmakers welcomed Friday’s decision. One, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said Mr Gandhis’ remarks were a direct attack on members of lower caste groups, including one with whom Mr Modi is often associated, who face discrimination in India for centuries. It has become a chronic habit of Mr. Rahul Gandhi to insult, defame and pour out the worst abuses against prominent leaders and organizations, he said.

