Sobs break out, Yatmi reads an open letter to President Joko Widodo, regarding the demolition of his family’s graves
South Tangerang (USA) – Today, Yatmi binti Alm. Alin Bin Embing accompanied by her lawyer Poly Betaubun and the large One Nusa Satu Bangsa family, read a letter openly addressed to President Joko Widodo, related to the demolition of his family’s grave by PT. Jaya Real Property Tbk Friday 7/7/2023.
The reading of the open letter to President Joko Widodo by Mrs Yatmi this morning brought together dozens of heirs and families, religious leaders, community leaders, as well as several people who knew the original location of the graves, who have now been moved. without notification to the families.
Before reading the open letter, they organized a pilgrimage to the tomb led by a religious figure, followed by the reading of the Tahlil, and then the laying of flowers at one of the tombs which was known to be highly respected, namely Kumpi Buyut Buduk Basu Banyumas who was also Ms. Yatmi’s grandparent.
Poly is very sorry for what was done by PT. Jaya Real Property Tbk who moved/evicted heir families graves there are about a dozen graves that have been moved without any notification to the families this shouldn’t have been done so the families can still make pilgrimages to the graves of their ancestors, if so…they are confused, where to look where their family graves are.
For this reason, today we organize a reading of this open letter and invite media partners, the objective is to immediately obtain information on the fate of the graves that have been moved without notification to the family, according to him, c is very contrary to religious norms.
Mrs. Yatmi Poly Betaubun’s heirs’ legal advisor also explained to the media team that the demolition of the waqf land of the late Alm’s extended family. Alin Bin Embing using heavy equipment, obtained permission from the regional government on June 14, 2012, which was signed by the then mayor Airin Rachmi Diany without the consent of the heirs, and not in accordance with his religious adab, namely Islam because according to her, the demolition of a tomb takes place without being seen by the children and the heirs. and gave permission, then the Waqf tomb should not be demolished, he said.
When asked for his answer on this subject, one of the religious figures who on this occasion also attended and led the prayer of Ustadz Rosyidi gave his point of view
.
It will have a bad impact, if the heirs are not willing and satisfied, he also pointed out that if the people are not satisfied, then Allah will not be pleased with what was done by the people who carried out the transfer of the fallen down.
For this reason, he asked that the people who had moved the graves be able to inform the heirs of the current location of the graves they had moved.
On the occasion of this morning, he only prayed, so that the heirs could immediately find the graves that had been moved in different ways, however, the deceased really hoped for the prayers of his children and grandchildren and of his family, he said.
At the same place, one of the locals, Mr. Marta, who is in Sawah Baru, south of Tangerang, said he knew that there were indeed dozens of graves in Pondok Jaya which was now turned into Bintaro Mall Ex Change, but in his opinion knowing that there were only two graves that were moved here to this TPU. , and the rest is unknown and he does not know.
Meanwhile, Mr. Nian, a resident of Suro Poncol, South Tangerang, who was also present at the funeral, also confirmed that there was indeed a grave which is now the Bintaro Ex Change Mall Building, there were about ten of graves, but only two were moved here, the rest he did not know about the other graves. Where was it moved, he found out about the transfer of the grave after being contacted by Mr. Marta around 2012 , he explained.
Reading the open letter to President Joko Widodo which was read by Dewi, which was accompanied by an atmosphere of emotion, and sobs could be seen on all the faces present this morning.
*”Witness Statements and Evidence”*
* Evidence of a Waqf C 428 plot of land in the name of Alm. Alin bin Embing*
Inheritance Determination Letter from Tiga Raksa Religious Court, Number 233/Pdt.P/2010/PA.Tgrs. Pewaris: Yatmi, NIK: 3674047008650008, Place/Date of Birth: Tangerang 30 Aug 1965, Gender: Female, Profession: Trader from Cilok, Citizen: Indonesia, Address: Jl. Wren RT/RW. 001/003, Sawah Village, Ciputat District, Tangerang South City.
1. Evidence: Kikitir Padjek Boemi in 1935 In the name of fire. Alin bin Embing.
2. Evidence: Death certificate of Alin bin Embing Number. 474.3/687 kei.P2.J/10, Pondok Jaya Address No. 14, 001/01, Kel. Pondok Jaya.
Died: Sunday, February 4, 1963, Pondok Jaya Village, Pondok Aren District.
Buried in the family endowment land C 428 In the name of Alin bin Embing.
3. Evidence: Certificate from the village of Pondok Jaya, Kec. Pondok Aren, still registered as Alm. Alin Bin Embing, with letter number. 973/115 – Pem, of March 14, 2018.
4. Statement of 15 witnesses confirming in writing that the Waqf Land of fire. Alin bin Embing and his family
Alm. Alin bin Embing is currently at the location of the Bintaro Exchange Mall area that was evicted.
5. In 2012, I came to Pondok Jaya village office, Pondok Aren district with my son Edi Miharja and my brother-in-law Mr. Sarmili, at that time I met Mrs. Sri Mulyani, told her told not to dismantle the Alm’s Land Waqf. Alin bin Embing with grandfather Alm.
Because according to him, Alin bin Embing is an eminent Muslim scholar from my family and several family graves of the deceased. Alin bin Embing. At that time, Mrs. Lurah Sri Mulyani declared the Waqf country to end. Alin bin Embing will not be disassembled by PT. Jaya Real Property, Tbk.
And a few days later, I heard from the community that Alm. Alin bin Embing with grandfather Alm. Alin bin Embing was dismantled and destroyed by PT. Jaya Real Property, Tbk in aid of the construction of Bintaro Xchange Mall, and I received information that 2 graves had been moved to the Sawah Lama TPU Jurang Mangu, a grave belonging to the deceased. Alin bin Embing, another grave belonging to the late great-grandfather.
Alin bin Embing and 8 Graves were removed or discarded.
Then, in 2012, I wanted to report to the local police, but I was always intimidated by irresponsible elements, because I was a helpless street vendor.
And in 2019, I came to Alm Endowment Country. Alin bin Embing I saw PT. Jaya Real Property, Tbk. Already dismantled, destroyed the form of Waqf Land which had been Waqfed by My Grandfather Alm. Alin bin Embing.
As a Muslim I feel this is not in line with the religious standards I adhere to, according to him in Islam where the demolition of a grave is not seen by children and heirs (should be witnesses) by relatives. If the parents and heirs concerned do not testify to this and do not allow it, the waqf tomb cannot be demolished.
6. Permission to use the Alm. Alin bin Embing was proposed by PT. JAYA REAL PROPERTY, Tbk. / YOHANNES HENKY WIJAYA May 9, 2012 To the Mayor of Tangsel AIRIN RACHMI DIANY Letter number 644.1/681 –BP2T/2012, and stipulated June 14, 2012 signed by *AIRIN RACHMI DIANY* Management and regional assets of the city of Tangsel, and head of Pondok Aren district.
(Dwi Wahyudi)
|
