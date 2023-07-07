2020 election interference probe: New insights into probe suggest peril could rise for Trump and his associates





Revelations that Special Counsel Jack Smith looked into efforts to undo former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat in Arizona bolster growing indications that his investigation is nearing a critical point.

A new report from CNN on Thursday also suggests Smith remains interested in a chaotic Oval Office meeting days before Trump’s departure in which the former president considered some of the wildest schemes devised to try to keep him in power. , despite the recoil of his lawyer at the White House. .

Smith has already made Trump the first former president to be formally charged with federal crimes. Trump was charged last month with willfully withholding national defense information and allegedly obstructing the investigation in connection with a trove of classified documents he kept at his Florida home after leaving office.

But a flurry of details about Smith’s investigations into alleged election-stealing efforts suggest his investigators have had an industrious summer. On Wednesday night, for example, Rusty Bowers, the Republican former speaker of the Arizona House, who once said it was alien to my very being to submit to Trump’s attempt to overthrow the Constitution, publicly stated for the first time on CNN that he had spoken to the FBI.

In another sign of the depth of the investigation, CNN reported Thursday that Smith had subpoenaed the Arizona Secretary of State’s office as part of the effort to overturn President Joe Bidens’ victory in the crucial swing state. Smiths’ prosecutors also turned their attention to Georgia, where Trump asked GOP officials to help find votes to overturn another critical Biden victory. In June, CNN reported that Smith coerced at least two fake voters who were part of a potential scheme to block the decertification of Bidens’ 2020 victory to testify before a federal grand jury in Washington in exchange for immunity. limited. Multiple sources told CNN last month that former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was also questioned by federal investigators as some grand jury testimony focused on the actions of top lawyers around the former president.

The growing list of movements by Smith and his prosecutors may be just the tip of a far-reaching investigation. So far, Smith has not charged anyone in this investigation and offered no indication of the types of potential criminal offenses that could be considered. But sources told CNN that Smith may be getting closer to billing decisions. It’s unclear whether such action would implicate Trump or focus on underlings who sought to help him stay in power.

Widening the investigative net of special counsel would be a serious matter under any circumstances as it involves a former president and his entourage and an unprecedented effort to defy the will of voters. But the fact that it could implicate the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination makes it even more sensitive and seems to heighten the possibility of a political collision in the run-up to the general election, if Trump is the nominee. He is already anchoring his campaign on the premise that he is politically persecuted by the administration that succeeded him and hopes to succeed.

Trump, who has not been charged in the case, would enjoy the same presumption of innocence as any other defendant. He has already pleaded not guilty to two other criminal cases, one for the alleged mishandling of classified documents, also led by Smith, and the other for Manhattan business fraud charges related to a secret money scheme. It remains to be seen how these cases against him will play out in courtroom environments characterized by a high burden of proof.

It does not necessarily follow, however, that his extraordinary legal fate will result in political catastrophe. That’s because other possible indictments against him could further endear him to the GOP base, which has bought into his narrative that federal judicial institutions are corrupt. And while the specter of alleged illegal behavior seems likely to worsen his already compromised standing with moderate and swing voters in battleground states, it’s too early to assess a general election scenario with the contests of GOP nomination in six months.

Given this election backdrop, however, potential new criminal charges against Trump or those in his orbit are sure to deepen a national estrangement about his legacy and his new campaign. Yet at the same time, any failure to prosecute Trump or those around him could, if the evidence is incriminating, hurt American democracy and set a dangerous precedent for future defeated presidents to try to cling to power against the will of the electorate. Dozens of Trump supporters who swarmed the US Capitol after his incitement on January 6, 2021 have already been successfully charged and prosecuted. So any investigation that directly hits Trump’s inner circle could also blunt perceptions that the justice meted out in the wake of such a direct attack on American democracy has only hit the foot soldiers.

The former president has denied wrongdoing in all cases. He insisted that all of the evidence in the public regarding his lobbying of local election officials, such as tapes and transcripts of his calls to GOP officials in Georgia, shows that he behaved perfectly. But he is also waiting to hear if he will be charged in a local Georgia investigation for his alleged attempt to thwart Bidens’ victory in the state. Any charging decision in that investigation is expected by the end of the summer.

The scope of the special advocates’ investigation became clearer with a surprising twist in Bowers’ interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. The former Republican official from Arizona, who appeared before the House committee on January 6 during the last Congress, said Wednesday that he was questioned by the FBI for four hours a few months ago. Bowers, who lost a primary bid for the state Senate last year, had not previously disclosed his meeting with the office. He said he talked about a call he had with Trump and Giuliani after the election, and a second fair call from Trump.

Smiths May’s subpoena to the Arizona Secretary of State’s office, which was first reported by the Arizona Republic earlier this week, also reflects interest in the state of longtime GOP leader, whom Biden overthrew in 2020. Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, a Democrat, told CNN Erin Burnett on Thursday that the subpoena relates to frivolous lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign against the election of 2020 in Arizona in what he called a weak and misguided attempt to overturn the national result.

Smiths investigators recently looked into efforts to create alternative voter lists in seven states that Trump lost in 2020. CNN previously reported that investigators obtained evidence and testimony from fake voters in Nevada. Prosecutors were also scheduled to speak with Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, CNN reported in June. Trump had called the Republican official in January 2021 to urge him to find the votes needed to overturn Bidens’ 12,000-vote victory in the state.

Impressions that Smiths’ investigation is gaining momentum, especially now that the classified documents case has been indicted, are fueled by continued questioning of witnesses about that messy meeting in the Oval Office in the final days of the Trump administration. Multiple sources told CNN that investigators interviewed several witnesses about the meeting a few months ago, but others more recently, including Giuliani. Lawyer for former New York City Mayor Robert Costello declined to comment. Prosecutors specifically asked about three outside Trump advisers who were present at the meeting: former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne. added multiple sources.

It is impossible to pass judgment on the investigation in which neither Trump nor those around him have been charged or to predict where it is headed. But the recent revelations about the work of special counsel at least hint at a broad field of investigation. And they will leave open the possibility that the former and possibly the future president, who is already in full legal danger, could soon face even more problems.

