Regular Press Conference by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbins on July 7, 2023

China News Service: According to reports, on July 6, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to an event commemorating the 70th anniversary of the China-British Trade Icebreaking Mission. He was warmly welcomed in both countries. Could you elaborate more on this?

Wang Wenbin: On July 6, the event commemorating the 70th anniversary of the China-UK Trade Icebreaking Mission was co-hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), the 48 Group Club of the UK and China- Business Council of Britain. President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter, Vice President Han Zheng attended the event, and business representatives from both countries participated.

President Xi Jinping, in his congratulatory letter, pointed out that 70 years ago, British entrepreneurs represented by Jack Perry, seeing with interest the bright future of New China and the enormous potential of Sino- Britain, broke the ice of ideology with courage and determination, and took the initiative to open up the Sino-British trade channel. Over the past seven decades, generations of icebreakers have witnessed and actively participated in China’s development and reform, and achieved their own development and growth through mutually beneficial cooperation. It is hoped that visionaries from all walks of life in China and Britain will continue the pioneering spirit of vision, openness and cooperation, work hard to open new bases of win-win cooperation, promote the construction of open world economy, and make greater contributions to promoting Sino-British friendship and cooperation.

The fundamental reason for the steady growth of the icebreaking spirit over the past seven decades is that visionaries in China and the UK are always keeping up with the times, seizing historic opportunities and proactively working together. As we speak, the world faces multiple challenges. Economic globalization is facing headwinds. The erection of walls or barriers, the decoupling or disruption of supply chains, risk reduction and other narratives are on the rise. Difficult times require more vision and courage from icebreakers and efforts to overcome disruptions and deepen cooperation. China will remain committed to high-level opening-up and continue to work with all parties to jointly seize the enormous opportunities presented by China’s modernization, share development dividends, and make new contributions to the revitalization and development of the economy. world.

Hubei Media Group: The UN Security Council held an open debate on the Iranian nuclear issue on July 6. The UK, France and Germany issued a joint statement after the meeting, saying Iran had violated its nuclear commitments under the joint comprehensive agreement. Plan of Action (JCPOA) as its nuclear program escalated, and Iran’s development of ballistic missiles and transfer of drones to Russia violated Security Council Resolution 2231. The three countries have expressed deep concern that Security Council Resolution 2231 restrictions on activities and transfers will expire in October this year. What is China’s comment?

Wang Wenbin: We have taken note of the joint statement issued by the UK, France and Germany.

I would like to emphasize that the relevant provisions of UNSCR 2231 must be interpreted with precision and implemented in full. This relates to the authority and effectiveness of UNSC resolutions.

The heart of UNSCR 2231 is the implementation of the JCPOA. The crux of the current situation is that the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and exerted maximum pressure on Iran, to which Iran responded with countermeasures. The most urgent task ahead is for all parties to resume the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA through dialogue and negotiation, avoid taking any action that could escalate tensions or sharpen differences, and create the conditions conducive to diplomatic efforts.

China will continue to communicate and coordinate with relevant parties to quickly get the JCPOA back on track, preserve the authority and effectiveness of UNSCR 2231, and promote the political and diplomatic resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue.

Bloomberg: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had a call with his Filipino counterpart Gilberto Teodoro. And after that call, Austin said Beijing’s conduct in the South China Sea was coercive and risky. Austin also reiterated the United States’ commitment to defending the Philippines. How does the ministry respond to this?

Wang Wenbin: I outlined China’s position yesterday and would like to reiterate that the legitimate and lawful law enforcement activities of the Chinese Coast Guard in waters under Chinese jurisdiction are beyond reproach. The United States’ commitment to the defense of the Philippines must not undermine China’s territorial sovereignty or its maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea. The US side’s remarks misrepresented and discredited China’s legitimate and legal maritime law enforcement activities in a bid to sow discord among countries in the region. China strongly opposes it and the US attempt will never succeed.

Kyodo News: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting China. According to reports, she plans to hold talks with Premier Li Qiang. Could you share information about this?

Wang Wenbin: The relevant official from China’s Ministry of Finance answered reporters’ questions regarding the visit of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellens. As for the specific program of his visit, the Chinese side will release information in due course. You can keep an eye on it.

CCTV: It has been reported that IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has acknowledged disagreements over the full IAEA report among international experts involved in the review of the management of contaminated water from the nuclear at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Chinese experts involved in the review expressed regret over the IAEA’s comprehensive report. What’s your comment ?

Wang Wenbin: I noted the IAEA Director General’s remarks and the views of relevant experts. This again shows that the hastily released IAEA report does not fully reflect the views of all of the experts from different parties who participated in the review. The relevant conclusion is one-sided and has its limitations, and it did not address the world’s concerns about plans to dump nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean. The IAEA Director General has said that the IAEA will not approve the discharge of nuclear contaminated water into the sea by any country. China urges Japan to desist from using the IAEA report as a green light, stop pushing the disposal plan and manage nuclear-contaminated water responsibly.

Bloomberg: The Biden administration has called on China to do more to combat the spread of illicit synthetic drugs. He also said the United States had seen no signs that China was considering joining a coalition of some 84 countries that would work to disrupt the spread of fentanyl and other drugs. How does the Ministry of Foreign Affairs react to this?

Wang Wenbin: In accordance with our consistent position, China actively participates in international anti-narcotics cooperation, and at the same time firmly opposes smearing and attacking other countries or imposing unilateral sanctions on other countries in the name of the fight against narcotics. We urge the US to take concrete steps to undo its mistakes and create the conditions for China-US cooperation against narcotics.

Dragon TV: According to reports, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said yesterday that nuclear power plants in China and Korea discharged liquid waste with a relatively high concentration of tritium into the sea. The standard set by Japan in this regard is much lower than that of other countries, including China and the Republic of Korea. Japan will explain its plan to release nuclear-contaminated water from Fukushima into the sea to China based on science. Do you have an answer?

Wang Wenbin: Japan deliberately compares nuclear-contaminated water from Fukushima to water discharged from normal operating nuclear power plants around the world. With such a disguised replacement of the concept, he seeks to deceive public opinion.

You don’t have to be an expert to see the fundamental difference between the nuclear-contaminated water that came into direct contact with melted reactor cores during the Fukushima nuclear disaster and the water discharged from nuclear power plants in normal operation, the latter never having direct contact with reactor cores. No comparison can be made between the two because they come from different sources, contain different radionuclides, and require different levels of sophistication to handle. In particular, the IAEA has not assessed the long-term efficiency and reliability of Japan’s treatment facilities and therefore cannot guarantee that all nuclear-contaminated water will meet standards after treatment within the next 30 years. Japan’s attempt to question the normal discharge of water from operating nuclear power plants aims to whitewash its ocean discharge plan and deceive the international community under the disguise of science.

We also noted that Japan has come up with other tricks to sell nuclear-contaminated water as something safe and harmless, such as launching a cute mascot of radioactive tritium and coining the term pseudo- treated water scientist. Its sole purpose is to minimize the danger of nuclear contaminated water. But no matter how Japan tries to dress up the dump-at-sea plan, it’s impossible to get away with it under the keen eye of the world. No matter what Japan says, nuclear-contaminated water cannot be turned into normal water, nor can Japan escape the consequences and responsibility of dumping the water into the sea.

Once the water is released into the ocean, there is no way to take it back. It’s like opening Pandora’s box. We urge Japan to stop shifting responsibilities, seriously address the legitimate concerns of the international community, stop advancing the sea disposal plan, and manage nuclear-contaminated water in a truly scientific manner, secure and transparent after extensive consultation.