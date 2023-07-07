IMF Team Holds Meeting with PTI Leaders at Zaman Park Residence in Lahore – Business





PTI leader Hammad Azhar said on Friday night that a team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) visited his party leader Imran Khan at his residence in Lahore today where the two sides discussed of a recent staff-level pact between Pakistan and the global lender for the disbursement of $3 billion under a stand-by arrangement.

The staff-level pact for the stand-by deal was reached on June 29, just a day before an earlier program expired. The stand-by arrangement, subject to approval by the IMF’s executive board, offers much-needed relief to the country still grappling with a severe balance of payments crisis and dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

Earlier in the day, the IMF said it was meeting with major political parties, including the opposition PTI party, in Pakistan to seek assurances of their support for the key objectives of the new agreement.

Shortly after, Azhar said a meeting was scheduled between the PTI and an IMF team at Imrans Zaman Park residence today and later shared on Twitter that the lenders team had called the chairman of the PTI at his residence.

The former Federal Minister said IMF Resident Representative for Pakistan, Esther Perez Ruiz, traveled to Zaman Park for the meeting, while IMF Mission Chief for Pakistan, Nathan Porter, visited Zaman Park. joined virtually from Washington.

Meanwhile, Azhar added, the PTI team included him, Imran, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shaukat Tarin, Omar Ayub Khan, Sania Nishtar, Shibli Faraz, Taimur Jhagra and Muzammil Aslam.

The meeting lasted over an hour, during which discussions were held around the staff-level agreement the IMF reached with the government of Pakistan for a $3 billion stand-by arrangement over nine months and, in this context, we support the general objectives and the main policies, said the head of the PTI.

We welcome the SBA (stand-by arrangement) to preserve macroeconomic stability by anchoring external financing and sound policies ahead of national elections scheduled for fall this year and until a new government is formed.

We wish to emphasize the importance of programs aimed at protecting low-income segments of the population against high inflation, he added.

Azhar further said that the PTI sees political stability and the rule of law as integral to Pakistan’s economic stability.

Following free, fair and timely elections in accordance with the Constitution, a new government mandated by the people will launch reforms and engage longer term with multilateral institutions to pursue economic transformation and higher and higher growth. inclusive, he said.

Later, Imran delivered a speech via video link, in which he also said that the PTI had agreed to approve the stand-by arrangement with the IMF until elections are held and a new one is formed. government.

Obviously, when a new government arrives, it will hold talks with the IMF according to its own agenda, he added.

The PTI chief also said the decision to back the stand-by deal until the elections was made given the risk of default and hyperinflation the country faced.

The IMF asks for assurances

Earlier in the day, the IMF said it was meeting with representatives of major political parties in Pakistan to seek assurances of their support for key goals and policies under the new $3 billion SBA.

IMF staff is meeting with representatives of Pakistan’s major political parties, including the PML-N, PPP, and PTI, to seek assurances of their support for key objectives and policies under a new program. backed by the IMF ahead of national elections, Ruiz told Dawn.com.

She added that the new agreement is expected to be considered by the IMF’s Executive Board in the coming days.

The IMF board will meet on July 12 to consider the $3 billion SBA for Pakistan.

The IMF team meets the PPP

Following Ruiz’s statement, an IMF team also met with the PPP.

Commerce Minister and PPP leader Naveed Qamar said earlier in the day that the IMF resident representative had called the party’s finance team, comprising himself and Saleem Mandviwala, to discuss the confirmation agreement.

[The] PPP has agreed to support the program in the broader national interest, he added.

Separately, a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce said Qamar recognized the importance of the stand-by arrangement in addressing Pakistan’s economic concerns.

The Minister further reiterated the PPPs commitment to work in harmony with the IMF to ensure the successful implementation of the program.

PML-Ns Bilal slams the PTI

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s coordinator for economy and energy, Bilal Azhar Kayani, criticized the PTI after Hammad Azhar confirmed that a meeting was scheduled between his party leadership and a team from the IMF.

An IMF team will visit party chairman Imran Khan at Zaman Park this afternoon, the PTI chief tweeted.

Responding to his tweet, Kayani slammed the opposition party for celebrating the meeting with the IMF after violating their mandate agreement.

The IMF team is meeting with all political parties and met with the PPP yesterday, he said, saying the global lender was meeting with the PTI to see in particular whether another plot was hatched to play with the economy and push the country towards default.

Imran Khan and his useless team should not hatch another conspiracy against the new deal, the IMF team is not just meeting with you but all political parties, Kayani said.

He added that Imran is expected to tell the IMF team today why he violated the previous agreement with the lender and pushed the country to the brink of default.

Don’t do any new misdeeds against the IMF program at today’s meeting, the coordinator told PTI. Stability has returned to the country after many difficulties, let the country become economically strong.

