My visit to Gorakhpur illustrates both development and heritage: PM Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday his government was committed to restoring India to past glory by erasing “symbols of slavery” and promoting what he called “development with legacy”. Speaking at a reception on the occasion of the completion of 100 years of Gita Press in Gorakhpur, Modi also spoke about the Ram temple under construction in Ayodhya and the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and other religious places. The Prime Minister praised Gita Press, which received the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 and said the press had a “national character” and played a crucial role in unifying the country. Read also | Bhupesh Baghel hits back at Prime Minister Modi for making corruption charges; accuses him of lying “We changed the flag of the Indian Navy which carried the symbol of slavery and renamed Rajpath to Kartavya Path. We will also ensure that the idols stolen during our slavery are returned to India,” he said. ”Ram Mandir ka sapna jadi hi poora hone ja raha hai” (the dream of a Ram temple will come true soon), Modi said quoting Gitathe Hindu epic which contained the sermons of Lord Krishna to Arjuna, one of Pandavasduring the Mahabharata War, and said that “gods reincarnate in many forms to make things right whenever there is a threat to religion”. Recognizing the role of the Gita Press whose main objectives were to ”promote and disseminate the principles of Sanatana Dharmathe Hindu religion to the general public by publishing Gita, Ramayana, Upanishads, Puranas, speeches by eminent saints and other books and magazines that build character and market them at heavily subsidized prices ”in nation building and promoting ancient Indian values, the Prime Minister said the press was taking dharmahouseholds in difficult times. ”Our libraries had been burnt down by foreign invaders. OUR Gurukulas almost disappeared under British rule. Gita Press assured that Ramayana And Gita reached our homes,” he said. He also said that Mahatma Gandhi was closely associated with Gita Press and also wrote for its magazine. Kalyan. ”Gandhi wanted no publicity in Kalyan and Gita Press had agreed to his wish,’ Modi added. Gita Press had accepted the Gandhi Peace Prize but refused the cash reward of Rs 1 crore which was given along with the prize saying it does not accept ‘donations’. Founded in 1923, Gita Press, which celebrated its centenary, publishes religious books relating to the Sanatana Dharmaand ancient Indian culture. Its website claims to have published 41.7 crores of books in 15 languages. It has so far released 16.21 crore Bhagavad-Gita and 2.68 crore PuranasAnd Upanishadsand 11.09 crore for children’s books. The Prime Minister also flagged the Vande Bharat train between Gorakhpur and Lucknow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/my-gorakhpur-visit-exemplifies-both-development-and-heritage-pm-narendra-modi-1234882.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos