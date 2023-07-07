Donald Trump will ‘lose on all fronts’ in documents case: former DOJ official





Donald Trump will ‘lose on all fronts’ at his upcoming trial on charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, according to Andrew Weissmann, a NYU law school professor who previously headed the criminal fraud section of the Ministry of Justice.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to 37 counts, including 31 violations of the Espionage Act. These charges cover allegations that he deliberately kept classified documents and then obstructed justice by seeking to conceal them from the relevant authorities.

Trump has a commanding lead in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, with a recent pattern finding he’s on track to beat arch-rival Ron DeSantis in 47 or 49 of 50 states. This ongoing lawsuit, including separate charges related to Trump’s alleged payment of silent money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels – which he also denies – could have a dramatic impact on his campaign. .

On Saturday, Trump discussed the case at his rally in Pickens, South Carolina, where he said: “I had every right to have these documents, personal effects and boxes. I had the absolute right to have them.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks in Pickens, South Carolina on July 1, 2023. Trump told supporters he has “the absolute right” to classified documents found in his possession. Sean Rayford/GETTY

Weissmann disputed that claim during a Thursday appearance on Lawrence O’Donnell’s MSNBC show The Last Word.

“In law he is wrong,” Weissmann said. “It’s not even something he will be able to say, ‘Okay maybe I’m wrong legally, but I thought I was right’ because there will be many lawyers or former lawyers from the White House, and his own personal attorneys will tell him they weren’t his and he had a grand jury subpoena that required him to turn them over.

“So he’s going to lose on all fronts, both on the preservation of classified documents and on the obstruction front,” he said.

After the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago to recover government documents in August 2022, Trump suggested as president that he could declassify documents “even on second thought,” although that claim was dismissed by critics. legal experts.

Neal Katyal, who served as acting solicitor general during the Obama administration, also analyzed Trump’s comments during his rally in South Carolina on MSNBC.

“I don’t think even Trump thinks that’s a legal defense, Lawrence,” Katyal told O’Donnell. “I think it’s a political defense. He throws a lot of spaghetti at the wall and hopes it will delay the trial and cause enough doubt that if in 2024 he or another Republican wins, they can just let it go. chase him.”

Katyal later added: “Those kinds of things, nuclear secrets, military secrets, etc., are absolutely the property of the United States. He will lose this argument in court every day of every week, that’s why nobody, no real lawyer believes that.”

Newsweek contacted Donald Trump via the press contact form on his official website for comment.

