IMF team meets with Imran Khan to get assurances on bailout





International Monetary Fund (IMF) building in Washington DC. AFP/File

In a bid to gain assurance and support for key goals and policies under the recently announced $3 billion bailout package, a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) called on Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e -Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, in Lahore on Friday days ahead of the Global Lenders Board meeting to review and possibly approve the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, IMF Resident Representative Esther Perez Ruiz said in a statement that meetings with political parties should “ensure their support for key objectives and policies under a new sustained program by the IMF before the next national elections”.

It is worth mentioning here that the IMF Executive Board will meet on July 12 to consider the SBA for Pakistan.

The cash-strapped country and the IMF had reached a long-awaited staff-level agreement (SLA) on a $3 billion SBA, the global lender announced on June 30.

With soaring inflation and barely enough foreign exchange reserves to cover a month of controlled imports, Pakistan is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, which analysts say could have escalated into default in absence of the agreement with the IMF.

I am pleased to report that the IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities on a nine-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) in the amount of SDR 2,250 million (approximately $3 billion or 111% of Pakistanis’ IMF quota), Nathan Porter, the head of the IMF mission in Pakistan, had said in a statement.

The $3 billion in funding, spread over nine months, is higher than expected for Pakistan. The country was awaiting the release of the remaining $2.5 billion from a $6.5 billion bailout agreed in 2019.

The deal comes after an eight-month delay and offers respite to Pakistan, which is battling an acute balance-of-payments crisis and falling foreign exchange reserves.

PTI hails ‘SBA ahead of election

The former ruling party, the PTI, hailed the SBA for preserving macroeconomic stability by anchoring external financing and sound policies ahead of national elections scheduled for fall this year and until the formation of a new government, party leader Hammad Azhar said.

Taking to Twitter, Azhar said the IMF team called the PTI chairman at his residence today (Friday).

The meeting was attended by IMF Country Chief Nathan Porter who joined virtually from Washington and Resident Representative Ester Perez Luis who was physically present, he added.

Giving details, the former minister said that discussions had taken place around the staff level agreement that the IMF had reached with the government for a 9-month SBA of $3 billion. In this context, we support the general objectives and key policies.

The PTI leader also said he wanted to stress the importance of programs aimed at protecting low-income segments of the population from high inflation.

The PTI sees political stability and the rule of law as integral to Pakistan’s economic stability, Azhar said, adding that following free, fair and timely elections in accordance with the Constitution, a new government mandated by the people will initiate reforms and engage in a longer-term basis with multilateral institutions to pursue economic transformation, stronger and more inclusive growth.

Earlier, Federal Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar held a crucial meeting with Ester Perez Luis, the country representative of the IMF.

In a significant development for Pakistan’s economic landscape, the delegation met with the finance team of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), including its Senator Saleem Mandviwala.

The meeting, held in the ministers’ enclave, was aimed at discussing the possibility of a stand-by agreement with Pakistan, which would have a profound impact on the country’s financial stability, an official statement released by the Ministry of Commerce.

The PPP team expressed its willingness to support the IMF program, citing broader national interests as the driving force behind its decision.

Naveed Qamar, representing the PPP finance team, acknowledged the importance of the stand-by arrangement in addressing Pakistan’s economic concerns.

He reiterated the commitment of PPPs to work in harmony with the IMF to ensure the successful implementation of the program.

The discussion between the IMF representative and the PPP financing team is seen as a positive step towards economic reform and stability in the country.

With additional APP input.

