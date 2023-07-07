Donald Trump arrested: Judge sets July 13 ‘required’ deadline before any trial begins





The judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case has given his legal team a July 13 deadline to organize the sensitive evidence that will be the focus of his eventual trial.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon told attorneys for Trump and Walt Nauta, who recently pleaded not guilty to the allegation that he helped obstruct the federal government’s attempt to recover classified documents, that they had until July 13 to “complete all outstanding candidate tasks necessary to obtain the required security clearances in the matter.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women's Lilac Luncheon, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Concord, NH

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Before a trial can begin, the court must follow guidelines under what is known as the Classified Information Procedures Act to decide how sensitive material involved in legal proceedings can be protected, as well as to decide how they may be disclosed or discussed in a trial setting. .

Trump pleaded not guilty last month to 37 federal charges related to the classified documents case, including 31 counts of willfully withholding classified documents under the Espionage Act.

As part of an investigation led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, Trump is accused of trying to block the federal government from recovering classified documents he kept at his Mar-a-Lago vacation home in Palm Beach, Florida, including allegedly asking Nauta to relocate. boxes of documents before the FBI went to his home to retrieve the files.

Given that the case involves classified documents, which are off-limits to anyone without the necessary clearances, the CIPA process could further delay the path to trial, as prosecutors must find a way to use these documents as evidence without disclosing their sensitive content.

Cannon initially set a trial date for August 14, but federal prosecutors said the former president’s legal team likely needed more time to obtain security clearances to view classified records. The Justice Department has suggested the trial date start in December.

Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is tasked with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted to retrieve, arrives with defense attorney Stanley Woodward at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building for his arraignment, in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Nauta’s plea of ​​not guilty Thursday kicked off the complex process of CIPA’s legal proceedings. It came just a day after authorities on Wednesday revealed new details about the affidavit the FBI used to obtain a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last August.

Among the new details were surveillance footage that appeared to show Nauta moving around in boxes in May and June last year.

The Washington Examiner reached out to members of Trump’s legal team for an answer.

