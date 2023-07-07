Politics
Boris attacks heinous Ulez scheme but Labor takes lead in polls in Uxbridge by-election
Boris Johnson has attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khans odious Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) plan, as Labor suffers a split over the key issue in the Uxbridge by-election.
Sir KeirStarmer backed Mr Khans’ planned expansion of Ulez outside London despite Labors Uxbridge candidate Danny Beales speaking out against Labor mayors extending the scheme.
However, despite the Conservatives’ efforts to turn the July 20 by-election into a referendum on Ulez, the first constituency poll showed an eight-point lead for Labour.
Mr Johnson, who sparked the by-election by resigning in anger over the damning Partygate report produced by the Privileges Committee, attacked the scheme, describing its £12.50-a-day fee as an obnoxious and unwarranted tax on driving.
In his last column for the Daily Mail Dismissed as utter nonsense by Mr Khans’ camp, the former prime minister attacked the charge’s callous cruelty, which aims to cut emissions and improve air quality.
Mr Johnson claimed Ulez would ruin the lives not only of classic car enthusiasts but also of the white van men who are the red blood cells of the economy’s lifeblood.
The former Tory leader said the issue was causing panic in Labor ranks, saying Mr Beales had railed at Khan and denounced official Labor policy out of desperation.
Claiming his former nemesis Sir Keir had floundered over why Mr Khan needed to go ahead, Mr Johnson said those backing the scheme had become speechless or reduced to babble.
The Labor leader told LBC on Friday that Mr Khan had to act because he is legally bound to improve air quality in London. I accept that the mayor has no choice but to move forward due to the legal obligation incumbent on him, he told an interlocutor.
In November, Mr Khan announced plans to expand Ulez, a scheme originally introduced by Mr Johnson in central London, to all London boroughs, widening it beyond the North and South Circular Routes.
If the plan comes to fruition, the extended Ulez will see drivers on the outskirts of London pay a £12.50 daily charge from August 29 if their vehicles fail to meet the required emissions standards.
The new borders will extend into Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey. But Tory-led councils challenged that decision at a High Court hearing this week and are awaiting Judge Swifts’ decision.
Earlier this week Labors candidate Uxbridge said in a partial election debate: Now is not the right time to expand the Ulez scheme outside of London, it just isn’t.
Mr Beales said he could not support the expansion of Ulez until the government and the mayor’s office went much further with support for struggling families and a scrappage scheme. 110 million.
Labor is widely expected to overthrow Mr Johnson’s majority of 7,000 in the by-election. But Ulez’s problem appears to be causing real difficulties for the party in the north-west suburbs of London.
An MP who went door to door in Uxbridge said policy: It was horrible. I talk about the level of closed doors, adding: They all hate Sadiq. Ask any taxi driver.
However, a new poll from JL Partners will offer comfort to Sir Keirs’ side. Mr Beales is at 41%, eight points ahead of Tory rival Steve Tuckwell, who is at 33%.
As things stand, Labor should win Uxbridge, said James Johnson of JL Partners. But he added that it is not inconceivable that the Tories could close the gap in the coming days.
Responding to Mr Johnsons column, a source close to Mr Khan said The Independent: This is complete nonsense from the disgraced former mayor.
It was Boris Johnson who first announced the introduction of Ulez to tackle air pollution, and around 4,000 Londoners still die prematurely each year from toxic air.
