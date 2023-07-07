On Prime Minister Jo dar jaaye wo Modi nahi’s remark, Congress then asks why be silent | Latest India News

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion at a rally in Chhattisgarh that he is not afraid, the Congress party on Friday asked why he had remained silent on several burning issues, including the spiraling violence in Manipur. Prime Minister Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress alleging corruption as his biggest ideology and accused the big old party of blocking Chhattisgarh’s development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of several development projects, in Raipur on Friday, July 7, 2023. (PTI)

“If you don’t want Modi (the one who is afraid is not Modi). I will not hesitate to take action for the welfare of Chhattisgarh. We invested double what Congress did in the state. Congress is the enemy of the poor,” he told a rally on the grounds of the Science College in Raipur.

Reacting to Modi’s remark, Congress Secretary General Jairam Ramesh questioned Prime Minister Modi’s silence on border issues with China, ethnic clashes in Manipur and rising inflation and unemployment.

So why the silence on China? So why the silence on Manipur? So why the widespread abuse of ED and CBI? So why the silence on rising inflation and unemployment? So why the silence on Modani? Ramesh tweeted in Hindi.

Congress has used the term Modani to emphasize the perceived closeness between Prime Minister Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani.

Modi in Chhattisgarh at the polls

Prime Minister Modi visited Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh on Friday, his first since being elected prime minister for the second term in 2019. Modi said that while Congress was a safeguard against corruption, he was itself a safeguard against corruption. The scam-ridden Congress government in Chhattisgarh has become a model of mismanagement and people have decided to eliminate it in the next Assembly elections, he said.

… The next 25 years will be crucial for the development of Chhattisgarh, but a great ‘panja’ (symbol of the Congress ballot) stands like a great wall against it. The panja of Congress has decided to take your rights away from you and they are going to plunder and destroy the state, he said.