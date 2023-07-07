Protest rallies across Pakistan over Koran burning in Sweden | News on Islamophobia





The nationwide protests follow a call by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to observe a holy Quran day over the Stockholm incident.

Muslims in Pakistan have held rallies to observe a Holy Quran Day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for protests against last week’s burning of the Muslim holy book in Stockholm.

The largest gatherings took place in the country’s main cities, Karachi and Lahore, after Friday prayers.

In the capital Islamabad, lawyers holding copies of the Koran protested outside the Supreme Court while worshipers outside mosques held small rallies, demanding the severance of diplomatic ties with Sweden.

A group of minority Christians from the northwest also organized a rally to denounce the burning of the holy book.

Anger has grown in Muslim countries since the incident in Sweden last week [Arshad Arbab/EPA]

Anger has been growing in Muslim countries since last Wednesday when a man identified in Swedish media as a Christian from Iraq burned the Koran outside a mosque in Stockholm during the religious holiday of Eid al-Adha.

In a televised address to lawmakers in parliament on Thursday, Sharif questioned why Swedish police left the Koran burning.

The parliament also passed a unanimous resolution urging Sweden to take appropriate action against the perpetrators involved in the desecration.

The Pakistani leader took to Twitter on Friday, urging his compatriots to observe a Youm-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran, or Holy Quran Day, to send a strong message to Sweden.

As far as the Quran is concerned, the nation is one, he wrote. We will all demonstrate across the country today under the title of Holy Quran Day and after Friday prayers.

A similar call to protest was also made by Imran Khan, the former prime minister who was replaced by Sharif in April 2022 after he was ousted by a vote of no confidence in parliament.

Supporters of Khan, Sharif and other leaders held separate rallies across the country, according to local reports.

On July 2, the Swedish government condemned the burning of a Koran, calling it an Islamophobic act.

A majority of Swedes also backed a ban on the public burning of religious texts such as the Koran or the Bible, according to a poll conducted earlier this week.

The UN Human Rights Council is also set to hold an urgent meeting on July 11 on the alarming increase in premeditated and public acts of religious hatred.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/7/protest-rallies-across-pakistan-over-quran-burning-in-sweden The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos