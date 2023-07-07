The problem with Pence’s PAC that targets Trump’s foreign policy





A new TV ad hit the airwaves in Iowa this week, and on the face of it, it seems like the kind of ad the public should expect from one of Donald Trump’s many bipartisan critics. The spot blames the former president for coddling foreign dictators, while claiming that Republican foreign policy was fundamentally flawed.

But what makes the message interesting is the messenger. The conservative Washington Times reported:

A super PAC supporting former Vice President Mike Pence’s presidential candidacy has come out with a new TV ad criticizing former President Donald Trump for rubbing shoulders with thugs and dictators on the world stage. The Committed to America Strength ad will air on Fox News and online in Iowa and blames Mr Trump for being an apologist for Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean despot Kim Jong-un.

If you haven’t seen it, here’s the place:

Note that it features a series of familiar images, with Trump smiling and shaking hands with Putin and Kim, while referencing an incident last month in which the Republican praised the North Korean dictator.

America can’t stand thugs and dictators, a narrator tells viewers. We confront them or at least we did.

Shortly after, the ad features an on-screen quote from Pence Weakness Stirs Evil while cutting a speech in which the former vice president said: There can be no room in the leadership of the Republican Party. for Putin’s apologists. There can only be room for champions of freedom.

In other words, this is a relatively simple message for GOP primary voters: Pence sees Trump as an apologist for some of the nation’s most dangerous and dictatorial adversaries, so the supporting super PAC Pences’ campaign hopes voters will reject the former president and support the former. vice-president.

Is this a good announcement? Of course. Is this a specific message? Certainly. Should this be an area of ​​vulnerability for the Republican frontrunner? I would certainly like to think so.

But it’s the messenger that seems problematic to me.

The Committed to America super PAC is dedicated to supporting Pence’s 2024 bid. While it cannot legally coordinate with the Hoosiers’ actual campaign operation, it stands to reason that the super PAC would not run ads in Iowa with a message frowned upon by Pence.

And with that in mind, ended up with an awkward dynamic: Pence was Trump’s vice president, and he seemed perfectly content supporting the administration’s foreign policies for four years. Trump was quick to say when he disagreed with Pence’s view, but Pence refrained from taking similar action.

If Pence was appalled by Trump’s willingness to stand with dictators, why did Pence silently stand with Trump?

