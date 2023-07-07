Politics
Zelensky meets Turkey’s Erdogan to advance Ukraine’s NATO bid
Istanbul, Turkey –President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday began pivotal talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the latest leg of a European tour aimed at pushing Ukraine’s bid to join NATO and secure more weapons from of his allies.
The Istanbul talks took place on the eve of the 500th day since the Russian invasion, with Zelensky admitting the Ukrainian counteroffensive was progressing slowly.
He called on the United States and other allies to provide long-range weapons and artillery during a two-day visit to Prague.
“Without long-range weapons, it is difficult not only to carry out an offensive mission, it is difficult to carry out a defensive operation, to be honest,” Zelensky told reporters.
US media reported earlier that the Pentagon is preparing a new weapons and ammunition package that could include controversial cluster bombs capable of dispersing multiple small explosives over a wide radius.
While Ukrainian officials have welcomed the prospect, human rights groups have condemned it, saying the bombs may fail to explode and then endanger civilians.
After Prague, Zelensky traveled to Bratislava, where he said NATO did not appear united on Sweden’s and Ukraine’s membership.
“And it is a threat to the strength of the alliance” which is due to hold a summit in Vilnius next week, he added.
Zelensky is seeking NATO membership for his country, which has been battling invading Russia since February 2022, and said he wanted the summit to result in an “invitation” to join the bloc.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said he expects its leaders to “reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and unite on how to bring Ukraine closer to its goal “.
The Kremlin is watching “closely”
Zelensky’s first visit to Turkey since the Russian invasion is being closely watched by the Kremlin, which has tried to break its growing international isolation by building strong relations with Erdogan.
“We will follow the results of these talks very closely,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
“It will be interesting for us to know what was discussed. It is important,” he added.
Analysts expect Zelensky to push Erdogan to greenlight Sweden’s entry into NATO ahead of the summit.
Turkey is blocking Sweden’s bid over a long-running dispute over what Ankara says Stockholm’s lax attitude towards suspected Kurdish militants living in the Nordic country.
Talks with Erdogan – a major broker in the conflict – are also expected to focus on an expiring deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea.
Both Zelensky and Erdogan want to extend the United Nations-Turkey-brokered deal with Russia under which Ukraine was allowed to ship grain to world markets during the war.
The deal will expire on July 17 unless Russia agrees to its renewal.
Erdogan tried to leverage good working relations with Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war.
Turkey has held the first two rounds of peace talks and is pushing for more talks.
Before visiting Prague and Bratislava, Zelensky traveled to Sofia to discuss arms deliveries with Bulgaria, a major ammunition producer.
The Kremlin criticized the visit to Bulgaria, saying the Ukrainian leader was trying to “drag” other countries into war.
“Progress” on nuclear inspections
The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog said on Friday it was “making progress” in inspecting several areas of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, after claiming it had been mined.
Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of planning a provocation at the Russian-controlled site, raising alarm about the threat of a radioactive disaster at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.
The Ukrainian military claimed this week that “external objects similar to explosive devices” had been placed on the outer roof of the site’s third and fourth reactors.
Officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had been able to “complete the visits to the cooling ponds and other places”, Rafael Grossi said in Tokyo.
They had “not seen any indication of explosives or mines”, he said, although he added that IAEA officials had not yet been able to visit the rooftops of the facility.
Rescuers found a tenth body on Friday in the rubble of buildings in Lviv after the largest Russian missile attack on civilian infrastructure in the western Ukrainian city since the invasion, its mayor said.
The strike also injured 42 people, including three children, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said.
RELATED STORY:
In a nod to Russia, Ukraine says it no longer insists on NATO membership
JPD
Read more
To subscribe to MORE APPLICANT to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download as early as 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
|
Sources
2/ https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1798933/zelensky-meets-turkeys-erdogan-to-push-ukraine-nato-bid
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Zelensky meets Turkey’s Erdogan to advance Ukraine’s NATO bid
- The Villages toast to its parks and leisure activities | News | Daily Sun Villages
- EuroHockey Institute Podcast – Marieke Dijkstra: managing transition : European Hockey Federation
- Stock market today: Wall Street mixed after jobs report hot but hopefully not too hot
- 13 Popular Podcasts Inspiring Today’s IT Leaders – CIO
- Hope spreads as 18 million doses of first malaria vaccine allocated to 12 African countries
- The problem with Pence’s PAC that targets Trump’s foreign policy
- Drug trafficking in Papua increases, president orders regional chiefs to intervene in regional police
- A right-wing lobbying group campaign to undermine the UK’s four-day week | 4 days a week
- Amy Hart looks elegant in a pretty black dress
- Google Wallet will let you share passes with others
- A new twist on the whereabouts of leader Prigozhin Wagner. Here’s what we know