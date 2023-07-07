Zelensky meets Turkey’s Erdogan to advance Ukraine’s NATO bid

Istanbul, Turkey –President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday began pivotal talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the latest leg of a European tour aimed at pushing Ukraine’s bid to join NATO and secure more weapons from of his allies.

The Istanbul talks took place on the eve of the 500th day since the Russian invasion, with Zelensky admitting the Ukrainian counteroffensive was progressing slowly.

He called on the United States and other allies to provide long-range weapons and artillery during a two-day visit to Prague.

“Without long-range weapons, it is difficult not only to carry out an offensive mission, it is difficult to carry out a defensive operation, to be honest,” Zelensky told reporters.

US media reported earlier that the Pentagon is preparing a new weapons and ammunition package that could include controversial cluster bombs capable of dispersing multiple small explosives over a wide radius.

While Ukrainian officials have welcomed the prospect, human rights groups have condemned it, saying the bombs may fail to explode and then endanger civilians.

After Prague, Zelensky traveled to Bratislava, where he said NATO did not appear united on Sweden’s and Ukraine’s membership.

“And it is a threat to the strength of the alliance” which is due to hold a summit in Vilnius next week, he added.

Zelensky is seeking NATO membership for his country, which has been battling invading Russia since February 2022, and said he wanted the summit to result in an “invitation” to join the bloc.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said he expects its leaders to “reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and unite on how to bring Ukraine closer to its goal “.

The Kremlin is watching “closely”

Zelensky’s first visit to Turkey since the Russian invasion is being closely watched by the Kremlin, which has tried to break its growing international isolation by building strong relations with Erdogan.

“We will follow the results of these talks very closely,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

“It will be interesting for us to know what was discussed. It is important,” he added.

Analysts expect Zelensky to push Erdogan to greenlight Sweden’s entry into NATO ahead of the summit.

Turkey is blocking Sweden’s bid over a long-running dispute over what Ankara says Stockholm’s lax attitude towards suspected Kurdish militants living in the Nordic country.

Talks with Erdogan – a major broker in the conflict – are also expected to focus on an expiring deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea.

Both Zelensky and Erdogan want to extend the United Nations-Turkey-brokered deal with Russia under which Ukraine was allowed to ship grain to world markets during the war.

The deal will expire on July 17 unless Russia agrees to its renewal.

Erdogan tried to leverage good working relations with Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war.

Turkey has held the first two rounds of peace talks and is pushing for more talks.

Before visiting Prague and Bratislava, Zelensky traveled to Sofia to discuss arms deliveries with Bulgaria, a major ammunition producer.

The Kremlin criticized the visit to Bulgaria, saying the Ukrainian leader was trying to “drag” other countries into war.

“Progress” on nuclear inspections

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog said on Friday it was “making progress” in inspecting several areas of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, after claiming it had been mined.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of planning a provocation at the Russian-controlled site, raising alarm about the threat of a radioactive disaster at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

The Ukrainian military claimed this week that “external objects similar to explosive devices” had been placed on the outer roof of the site’s third and fourth reactors.

Officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had been able to “complete the visits to the cooling ponds and other places”, Rafael Grossi said in Tokyo.

They had “not seen any indication of explosives or mines”, he said, although he added that IAEA officials had not yet been able to visit the rooftops of the facility.

Rescuers found a tenth body on Friday in the rubble of buildings in Lviv after the largest Russian missile attack on civilian infrastructure in the western Ukrainian city since the invasion, its mayor said.

The strike also injured 42 people, including three children, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said.

