Muslims in Pakistan stage protests against Sweden over burning of Islam’s holy book





ISLAMABAD — Thousands of Muslims in Pakistan gathered on Friday to protest the burning of the Quran, Islam’s holy book, in Stockholm last week following a call from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for a message strong to Sweden.

The largest anti-Sweden protests took place in the eastern city of Lahore and in Karachi, the largest city in the Islamic country in South Asia, where thousands gathered on major roads before dispersing peacefully .

In the capital, Islamabad, lawyers holding copies of the Koran protested outside the Supreme Court, while smaller groups of worshipers gathered outside mosques, demanding the severance of diplomatic ties with Sweden.

A group of minority Christians in the northwest also staged a protest to denounce the incident.

Supporters of Pakistan’s main opposition party Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf and the radical Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan party also staged protests in all major cities across the country, including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

Anger has been growing in Muslim countries since last Wednesday when a man, identified in Swedish media as an Iraqi Christian immigrant, burned a Koran outside a mosque in Stockholm during the Eid al-Adha holiday. Sweden’s Muslim leaders also denounced the incident.

In a televised speech to lawmakers in Pakistan’s parliament the day before, Sharif questioned why Swedish police had authorized the burning of the Koran.

On Friday, he urged his supporters to send a strong message to Sweden by taking to the streets.

When it comes to the Quran, the nation is one,” Sharif wrote on Twitter. We will all be protesting across the country today under the title of Holiness of the Quran Day and after Friday prayers.”

A similar call to protest was made by Imran Khan, the former prime minister who was replaced by Sharif in April 2022 after he was ousted by a vote of no confidence in parliament.

However, supporters of Khan, Sharif and other parties staged separate protests across the country.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also tweeted on Friday amid nationwide protests, saying Sweden’s Quran desecration is another example of the growing Islamophobic mentality that seeks to dehumanize and denigrate our faith.

He wrote that the incident was a blatant provocation aimed at “inflaming feelings and undermining Islam as a religion of peace, tolerance and acceptance”.

Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan would raise the issue at the United Nations on July 11.

Among the anti-Swedish protesters was a radical party, Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan (TLP), which had previously staged violent demonstrations to condemn the desecration of Islam and the Prophet Muhammad.

TLP has called for a boycott of all Swedish products and a severance of diplomatic relations until the man responsible for the burning of the Koran is punished. He rose to prominence in Pakistan’s 2018 elections, campaigning on the sole issue of defending the country’s blasphemy law, which calls for the death penalty for anyone who insults Islam.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/muslims-pakistan-hold-anti-sweden-rallies-denounce-burning-100834254 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos