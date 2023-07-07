Tablighi Jamaat Maulana invites PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath to convert to Islam

Many forces are working desperately in their own ways to convert India, a Hindu-majority country with people of various faiths, into an Islamic state ruled by Sharia. Some, like PFI (now banned), set deadlines for the year 2047, while others set a deadline of 2050. Amid ongoing conspiracies, Tauqeer Ahmad, a Tablighi Jamaat Maulana, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath converts to Islam.

In an interview with TimesNow Navbharat, Maulana claimed that since 2014, more than 20 lakh non-Muslims have converted to Islam. Inviting PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to Islam, the Mualana claimed that many things will improve if they accept Islam. Maulana Tauqeer Ahmad openly admitted that his goal and that of the Jamaats was to introduce Sharia in India. He cited the example of how the Taliban imposed Sharia there after driving out US forces.

My only goal is to give Dawah to more and more people and I would invite CM Yogi and Modi ji to accept Islam. I would say Modi and Yogi ji should sit down and I will make them understand what Deen and Islam is. Inshallah they will become Muslims. If they convert, many things will improve. 20 lakh people have become Muslims since 2014 in India. Our goal is to implement Sharia. Inshallah, Sharia will come like in Afghanistan, where America was driven out, Tauqeer said.

He added that Tabilighi Jamaat is involved in 99% of cases of religious conversion to Islam. He also mentioned the Dai people of the Jamaat. It should be noted that the Dai are the Muslims who give Dawah or call on non-Muslims to convert to Islam. Tauqeer Ahmad looked at how the Dai target young non-Muslims and teach them Quranic verses (Ayats), hadiths and prophets.

Moreover, the Tablighi Maulana said that Dawah giving to people (Dai) tells the stories about Islamic prophets and how people who did not listen to them had to face punishment.

According to Maulana Tauqeer’s religious book, Allah had taken a promise from the first man in the world, Adam and his people, to worship him only and not to indulge in Butparasti (idol worship). Maulana described idol worshipers as misguided and said that they should be brought into the path of Allah.

The Maulana also claimed that the Tablighi Jamaat was undertaking Dawah activities across the country, to bring as many non-Muslims as possible into the fold of Islam. He also informed that the Jamaats conversion network is run by Maulana Saad, his son and a Kaleem Siddiqui who was recently released from prison.

It should be remembered that the Tablighi Jamaats congregation in March 2020 became a super spreader of Covid. A case has also been registered against him by the Delhi Police, under Sections 304, 308, 336, 188, 269, 270, 271 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, Section 14-B of the Aliens, Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and Section 51/58 of the Disaster Management Act 2005.

When asked if the Jamaat receives any form of funding to carry out its Dawah activities, Maulana Tauqeer Ahmad said that funds come from Arab countries, Afghanistan and other countries. He also detailed how these funds are used to financially assist new converts after they have been disowned by their non-Muslim family for abandoning their original faith and accepting Islam.

Like if a Hindu converts to Islam and practices namaz five times, his family beats him or kicks him out of his house, then in such cases we use the funds we get to help them, Tauqeer said.

Ironically, the Tablighi Maulana was heard boasting about the imposition of Sharia law in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over. However, given the country’s current situation, which includes widespread poverty, soaring inflation and unemployment, and deteriorating human rights, what he considers an achievement is nothing more. than the destruction of Muslims, non-Muslims being largely driven out or killed. Under Sharia, Afghanistan has more than 34 million people life in poverty.

Nizamuddin Markaz and the coronavirus outbreak in 2020

During the last week of March 2020, hundreds of Tablighi Jamaat participants were found living inside the Markaz, many of whom were in violation of their visa rules. Many participants tested positive for covid-19 and, despite having symptoms, continued to stay there or move within the country without getting tested. Subsequently, many were transferred to quarantine centers to provide treatment and stop the spread of the virus. However, even then, many Tablighi Jamaat participants had attacked healthcare workers and even created a row at quarantine centers.