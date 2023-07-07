Michael Cohen plans to call Donald Trump Jr. as witness at trial for legal fees





Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen plans to call one of the former president’s sons as a witness in an upcoming trial over whether Trump’s company owes up to $1.3 million. dollars in legal fees to Cohen, his attorneys said Friday.

Cohen, who originally sued the Trump Organization in March 2019, wants the Trump Organization to pay his fees stemming from Cohen’s defense of Trump and himself in investigations in 2017 and 2018, and in approximately 20 meetings with the Manhattan District Attorney and a grand jury before Trump was indicted in March.

A lawyer for Cohen said in court Friday that Donald Trump Jr., executive vice president of the Trump Organization, is a relevant potential witness because the company covered his legal fees in connection with some of the same investigations for which Cohen is seeking payment. .

“We would like to present testimony about what Mr. Trump Jr. paid his attorneys in the same cases,” attorney Hunter Winstead said.

Winstead first said Friday that they also intended to call the former president, saying he could testify to find out if there were any oral agreements related to Cohen’s legal fees in 2017 and 2018.

“No, you don’t need him,” Judge Joel Cohen said on Friday, after lawyers for the Trump Organization agreed not to challenge the fact that oral agreements were made.

A company attorney said he doesn’t believe Trump should be on the witness list and said they could still object to the inclusion of Donald Trump Jr.

“As far as we are concerned, these two witnesses are irrelevant to the case,” attorney James Kiley said, calling their inclusion on the list “borderline harassment.”

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization did not respond to a request for comment.

Cohen claims the company owes him legal fees he says he incurred defending himself and Trump during investigations in 2017 and 2018. Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal campaign finance violations and tax evasion, and the company argued that his criminal conduct was in violation of the agreements it had with him.

Cohen, now a Trump opponent who is embroiled in a tangle of litigation involving his former boss, is the key witness in the Manhattan criminal case. Cohen’s attorneys say he incurred more than $500,000 in legal fees related to the case, in which Cohen is a key witness against Trump.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in the case, which centers on a series of refunds paid to Cohen after the ex-lawyer arranged a ‘silent’ payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the presidential election in 2016.

Michael Cohen says “it’s only a question of responsibility” 04:12

Eight days after Trump was impeached on April 4, the former president sued Cohen for more than $500 million, alleging that Cohen breached his “fiduciary duty” and attorney-client privileges in order to be “unfairly enriched”. Cohen said he was considering filing a countersuit and called it an attempt to “intimidate him.”

Trump’s fight with Cohen is just one front in the presidential candidate’s increasingly strained legal life. Trump pleaded not guilty on June 13 to 37 federal felony charges related to his alleged “willful withholding” of classified documents after leaving the White House. That case was brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is also overseeing another investigation into Trump’s behavior during and before the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

In Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis said she was nearing a charging decision in her office’s more than two-year investigation into alleged efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the state’s results in the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost.

Trump has vehemently denied the allegations related to all of the cases, accusing prosecutors of political bias and a coordinated “witch hunt.”

Jury selection in Cohen’s trial is scheduled to begin on July 17.

New trends

Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/michael-cohen-plans-to-call-donald-trump-jr-witness-trial-over-legal-fees/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos