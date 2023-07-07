In detailed verdict, top court declares May 9 arrest of Imran Khans ‘unlawful’





View of the Supreme Court building. The arrest of APP/FileImrans at the court premises blocked his legal remedy: SC. “The manner in which the arrest was carried out weakened the authority of the high court.”

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court on Friday issued a detailed judgment explaining the reasons for its decision to declare illegal the arrest of Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khans, in the Al-Qadir Trust case .

The former prime minister was arrested at the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by paramilitary forces on May 9, sparking violent protests and attacks on civilian and military facilities across the country.

After Khan’s arrest, IHC CJ Farooq learned of the matter the same day and summoned the Islamabad IGP and Home Secretary. Subsequently, the court subpoenaed DG NAB and the attorney general of the anti-corruption body to appear in person. After hearing arguments from all sides, the IHC declared the arrest of the deposed prime ministers legal.

The former prime minister’s attorney, Barrister Ali Zafar, then petitioned the Supreme Court on his behalf to release Khans.

On May 11, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah endorsed Khans’ petition and ordered the NAB to present the president of the PTI in court.

The Supreme Court ruled Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case as unlawful and authorities were ordered to release him immediately.

The Supreme Court sent the PTI chief to the Police Lines Guest House and ordered him to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) the following day, the same court that ruled his arrest lawful, while establishing priority according to which no one will. be arrested in court.

In its detailed verdict, the Supreme Court noted that before reproducing the short order of 11.05.2023, it was important to note that during the hearing, this court made it very clear to all the learned lawyers present that the only question of law before it was the legality of the mode and manner in which the arrest warrant of 01.05.2023 was executed within the precincts of the tribunal de grande instance.

That this Court was concerned neither with the legality of the arrest warrant nor with the proceedings initiated by the NAB in the investigation against the petitioner in the AQT case. That these are questions which can, if necessary, be decided by the competent authorities within the framework of the appropriate procedure, read the verdict.

Dignity, sanctity and security of the courts

The Supreme Court wrote in its verdict that it is a well-established principle that the dignity, sanctity and security of the courts for the benefit of all concerned stakeholders are inviolable and cannot be compromised. The SC bench noted that breaching this assurance undermines the effectiveness of the dispensation of justice by deterring people from seeking resolution of their disputes in court.

Therefore, to protect the right of peoples to access the superior courts and, therefore, to seek justice, Section 204 of the Constitution gave this Court (and the high courts) the power to punish anyone who interferes with or obstructing the superior court process. in any way or detrimental to the decision of a case pending before them, read the verdict.

Violation of fundamental rights

The three-member bench of the SC said they went to the High Court to invoke its jurisdiction, the petitioners arrested from the premises of the High Court preemptively blocked its recourse to judicial relief from release under surety and thus violated his fundamental right of access to justice.

The higher court observed that such action also interfered with the functioning of the high court, interfered with the exercise of its legal jurisdiction and obstructed its process.

The manner and manner of carrying out the arrest, namely the breaking of the door, glass partitions and windows of the biometric verification room and the abuse and injury of a number of lawyers, members High Court staff and police personnel undermined and belittled the authority of the high court and disturbed its decorum. Accordingly, the brief order of 11.05.2023 declared the applicant’s arrest invalid and unlawful for breach of the dignity, inviolability and security of the High Court, the verdict read.

