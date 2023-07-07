Boris Johnson slams Ulez expansion he set up as mayor

B Oris Johnson attacked Sadiq Khan and his reckless plans to expand London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) in his latest Daily Mail column.

The former prime minister, who proposed the original Ulez plan when he was mayor of London, has slammed Mr Khan’s plans to expand it to cover most of Greater London on August 29 as insane and so patently wrong and unnecessary.

Drivers of older petrol or diesel cars must pay Transport for London (TfL) 12.50 for each day they drive through or travel through the Ulez area in an effort to improve air quality.

On Friday, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer backed Mr Khan on his expansion proposal, telling LBC: I accept that the mayor has no choice but to go ahead with because of the legal obligation incumbent upon him.

But Mr Johnson suggested Labor had begun to crumble and had failed to convincingly explain and support Ulez’s expansion.

It comes after Labor candidate Danny Beales in Uxbridge and South Ruislip – Mr Johnson’s former constituency – called for a delay in expanding the areas due to the rising cost of living, although he previously defended the policy.

In his Daily Mail column published online Friday evening, Mr Johnson wrote: It is the sheer willful cruelty of Sadiq Khans plan rushed in with only nine months of consultation that provokes such outrage; and it is this outrage that is fomenting panic in Labor ranks.

He added: If even Keir Starmer won’t wholeheartedly support the new Labor driving tax, then the thing is surely doomed.

After hitting Mr Khan, the former London mayor said he had mismanaged Transport for London’s finances so badly and accused him of needing to balance the books.

Mr Johnson then appeared to accuse Mr Khan of using a driver and protection in his role.

When I was mayor, I had no driver and no protection. I cycled to work every day, producing no emissions of any kind. Let’s get Khan out of his limo and out of City Hall, he wrote.

When I became mayor of London in 2008, the global economy had just crashed due to the banking crisis. So I did the sensible thing, I protected the white van man, and protected the economy, by postponing the next step of the ULEZ; and we still achieved significant reductions in pollution.

The Tories – shaken by Mr Johnson’s resignation – are hoping to win support for Uxbridge by capitalizing on local opposition to Ulez’s expansion.

The new borders will reach Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey.

The Tory-led councils challenged the decision at a High Court hearing this week and are awaiting Judge Swifts’ ruling.

There have been calls from other Labor MPs, such as Clive Efford and Jon Cruddas, to delay the expansion and improve its associated scrapping scheme.

But Mr Starmer said it was fair for the Uxbridge candidate to stand up for his potential voters, but argued Mr Khan had been given no leeway on the issue.

The opposition leader told LBC he recognized the move would cause pain and motorists would have to pay a lot of money during the current cost of living crisis.

But he said it was important to clarify that there was a legal obligation for the mayor to take action on air pollution.

Pressed on whether he supported Labor MPs’ call for a delay in deployment, Sir Keir replied: My experience of the mayor is that he always listens to these overtures and that is why he has asked for more money for the upgrade discarded.

I looked at it myself, I looked at the legal provision.

I think it’s hard to say you can just ignore the legal requirement to do something about it, so the mayor, in all honesty, is between a rock and a hard place on this.

Mr Starmer suggested Mr Khan would likely have faced legal action from air pollution campaigners had he chosen not to extend Ulez.

Mr Khan is seeking to become the first politician to be elected mayor of London three times in next year’s election as the Tories are in the process of choosing who their candidate will be to rival the former minister.

A source close to the mayor said: This is complete nonsense from the disgraced former mayor. It was Boris Johnson who first announced the introduction of Ulez to tackle air pollution, and around 4,000 Londoners still die prematurely each year from toxic air.

Boris Johnson also struck the ugly deal with the government to scrap TfL’s entire operating subsidy at a cost of almost a billion a year.

The ULEZ extension is expected to lose money after three years. TfL’s latest budget shows it will achieve an operating surplus in 2023/24.