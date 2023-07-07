DOJ probe into Donald Trump costs $5.4M in first 5 months and continues





WASHINGTON Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith has spent $5.4 million in the first five months of his investigation investigating Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents and attempting to overturn the election of 2020, according to documents filed Friday.

Additionally, former special counsel John Durham has spent $1.1 million in the past six months investigating the origins of the Russia Inquiry. Expenses for Durham’s four-year investigation totaled nearly $7.7 million.

And special counsel Robert Hur spent $615,000 in the first six months of his investigation into President Joe Bidens’ handling of classified documents.

It is unusual to have three special councils operating at the same time. Documents filed for the six months ending March 31 provide a general overview of the scope of the various investigations. For example, Durham’s spending peaked last year amid two trials. Smith has indicted Trump in the classified documents investigation and continues to investigate potential voter fraud. Hur has yet to announce his findings.

Here is what we know about the different probes:

Special Counsel Jack Smith speaks to reporters Friday, June 9, 2023 in Washington. Former President Donald Trump faces 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to an unsealed indictment Friday.

Smith’s investigation of Trump

Attorney General Merrick Garland made the unprecedented move to appoint Smith in November to criminally investigate Trump.

Smith indicted Trump and his personal valet, Walt Nauta, in June for willfully withholding national security documents and conspiring to obstruct justice. Trump and Nauta each pleaded not guilty.

Smiths’ investigation continues into whether Trump interfered with the transfer of power after the 2020 election or the counting of Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters ransacked the Capitol.

John Durham testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on the origins and rationales of the FBI Crossfire Hurricane investigation of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump on June 21, 2023. In a report released in May, Durham said sharply criticized the Justice Department and FBI for the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election in its final report, but said no policy change was needed after the agencies revised their programs of counterintelligence surveillance.

The Durham Inquiry into the Origin of the Russian Inquiry

Former attorney general Bill Barr asked Durham in May 2019 to look into the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and appointed him special counsel in October 2019.

Durhams’ final report in May criticized the FBI but recommended no overarching changes because the agency’s new leadership had already passed dozens of changes after an investigation by inspectors general.

The story continues

Lawmakers split along party lines over Durham’s findings.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert Hur delivers remarks during the farewell ceremony for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein at the Robert F. Kennedy Main Justice Building on May 9, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Hur’s investigation of classified Biden documents

Garland appointed Hur in January to investigate Bidens’ handling of classified documents found in a former office, which he held between his terms as vice president and president, and at his home in Delaware.

Trump claimed he was indicted in a political prosecution after FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago a year ago and found hundreds of classified White House documents he had left a year and a half earlier.

Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence each volunteered to find classified documents after Trump’s search and cooperated with authorities to recover them.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DOJ probe into Donald Trump costs $5.4 million and continues

