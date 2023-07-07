Yellen lands in Beijing for high-stakes meetings with senior Chinese officials

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in Beijing on Thursday for high-stakes meetings with senior Chinese officials. It is his first visit to China as Treasury Secretary and comes as the United States and China have seen escalating tensions over national security and technology.

“I’m happy to be in Beijing to meet with Chinese officials and business leaders,” Yellen said. tweeted after arriving in Beijing. “We seek healthy economic competition that benefits American workers and businesses and collaborates on global challenges. We will take action to protect our national security when needed, and this trip provides an opportunity to communicate and avoid misunderstandings. or misunderstandings.”

Yellen is the second senior Biden administration official to visit China in recent weeks. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing last month, where he met President Xi Jinping. Blinken said both sides agree on the need to stabilize US-China relations. His visit came after a previously scheduled visit was postponed amid tensions after the United States shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon in February. There have also been tensions over trade and the US decision to block Chinese access to certain technologies.

During his two days of meetings, Yellen will discuss the importance of responsibly handling U.S.-China relations and speak directly to areas of concern, seeking common ground where possible, a senior Treasury official said. .

While in Beijing, Yellen will meet Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People to discuss U.S.-China economic relations, raise issues of concern, and discuss how the world’s two largest economies can work together, according to the senior Treasury official. She is not expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (3rd R) arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing on July 6, 2023. PEDRO PARDO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



Yellen will also meet her former counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, as well as leading US business representatives in China hosted by AmCham, where she will hear directly from them about the opportunities and challenges they face in China. Yellen will also attend a dinner hosted by former People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan.

“We don’t expect any specific policy breakthroughs at these meetings, but we hope to have and expect to have candid and productive conversations that will help lay the groundwork for future communication,” the senior official said. Treasure.

In April, Yellen delivered a speech outlining three key principles of the US approach to its economic relationship with China. The three pillars include targeted actions to protect the national security and human rights of the United States, the achievement of a healthy competitive economic relationship between the two countries that benefits both, and the pursuit of cooperation between the two countries to meet global challenges.

One of them is climate change – Yellen and Chinese officials are expected to discuss efforts by their countries, the world’s two biggest polluters, to combat it. They will also address the question of how to help indebted developing countries.

The relationship between the United States and China is complicated, as Yellen pointed out in his April speech. She recalled that in the years following President Nixon’s visit to China, he implemented market reforms and engaged in the global economy, “resulting in an impressive rise to become the world’s second largest economy. of the world”. U.S. and international institutions have helped China integrate into global markets and supported its economic development, she noted. But China’s approach to the world has changed in recent years, Yellen said, deciding “to move away from market reforms towards a more statist approach that has undermined its neighbors and countries around the world. “. And that has been accompanied by a “more confrontational attitude” towards the United States and its allies.

But Yellen and senior officials stress that the United States does not support the decoupling of the two economies. She argues that the United States needs to diversify supply chains and guard against overdependence.

Amid heightened tensions, the United States recently warned that a new Chinese anti-spy law could put American companies at increased risk of sanctions for their regular business activities. The new legislation came into force on July 1. Last month, the State Department also updated its China travel warning about the “risk of wrongful detentions.” Americans are being warned to reconsider their trip there.

