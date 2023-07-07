Zelensky meets Erdogan after securing US commitment for cluster bombs

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Vahdettin mansion in Istanbul on July 7, 2023. (Photo by HANDOUT / Turkish Presidency Press Office / AFP)

Istanbul: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky began decisive talks with the Turkish leader on Friday after securing a US commitment for cluster munitions that could inflict massive damage on Russian forces on the battlefield.

Washington’s decision to deliver the controversial weapons – banned in much of the world but not in Russia or Ukraine – dramatically raises the stakes in the war, which enters its 500th day on Saturday.

Zelensky has traveled across Europe and worked on the phone trying to get bigger and better weapons for his outmatched army, which has launched a long-awaited counter-offensive that is progressing more slowly than Ukraine’s allies expected. had hoped.

“Without long-range weapons, it is difficult not only to carry out an offensive mission, it is difficult to carry out a defensive operation, to be honest,” Zelensky told reporters as he toured Bratislava, Prague and Istanbul on Friday.

US President Joe Biden’s decision to approve delivery of cluster munitions provides Ukraine with weapons capable of dispersing multiple small explosives over an area spanning several football fields.

AFP teams on the ground have seen Ukraine and Russia use their existing stockpiles of weapons, the use of which humanitarian organizations strongly condemn.

They warn that many bombs fail to explode, potentially endangering civilians for years to come.

Defending the U.S. decision, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan claimed there was “a massive risk of civilian harm if Russian troops and tanks rolled into Ukrainian positions and took more Ukrainian territory.”

Russian officials issued no immediate response.

Zelensky also pushed for NATO membership, arguing that Ukraine had become Europe’s last line of defense against Russian aggression.

The White House said membership would come in “the not-too-distant future”, but not at next week’s summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

Kyiv “still has more steps to take before joining,” Sullivan said.

The Kremlin is watching “closely”

Zelensky’s talks in Turkey – a strategic NATO member with rocky relations with the West – were closely watched by the Kremlin, which has tried to break its international isolation by cultivating strong relations with Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey’s leader has tried to portray himself as a neutral mediator, dramatically boosting wartime trade with Russia while supplying Ukraine with drones and other weapons that have helped stop Kremlin forces from attacking. seize Kiev in the first weeks of the war.

“We will follow the results of these talks very closely,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

“It will be interesting for us to know what was discussed. It is important,” he added.

Analysts expect Zelensky to push Erdogan to greenlight Sweden’s entry into NATO ahead of the summit.

Turkey is blocking Sweden’s bid over a long-running dispute over what Ankara says Stockholm’s lax attitude towards suspected Kurdish militants living in the Nordic country.

Talks with Erdogan are also expected to focus on an expiring deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea.

Both Zelensky and Erdogan want to extend the United Nations-Turkey-brokered deal with Russia under which Ukraine was allowed to ship grain to world markets during the war.

The deal will expire on July 17 unless Russia agrees to its renewal.

“Progress” on nuclear inspections

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog said on Friday it was “making progress” in inspecting several areas of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, after claiming it had been mined.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of planning a provocation at the Russian-controlled site, raising alarm about the threat of a radioactive disaster at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

The Ukrainian military claimed this week that “external objects similar to explosive devices” had been placed on the outer roof of the site’s third and fourth reactors.

Officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were able to “complete visits to cooling ponds and other locations”, Rafael Grossi said in Tokyo.

They had “not seen any indication of explosives or mines”, he said, although he added that IAEA officials had not yet been able to visit the rooftops of the facility.

Rescuers found a tenth body on Friday in the rubble of buildings in Lviv after the largest Russian missile attack on civilian infrastructure in the western Ukrainian city since the invasion, its mayor said.

The strike also injured 42 people, including three children, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said.