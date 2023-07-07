Remember when Donald Trump discussed seizing voting machines and invoking martial law? Special Counsel Jack Smith sure does.





Remember, in 2020, when Donald Trump held a truly out-of-the-box meeting in the Oval Office in which the seizure of voting machines and the invocation of martial law were discussed as part of a desperate and disorderly attempt to stay in power? Apparently Special Counsel Jack Smith does. And he’s asking many pointed questions about it as part of his criminal investigation into Trump’s attempt to nullify the 2020 election and the ensuing insurrection, which, like the investigation into Smiths’ documents, could lead to another federal indictment of the ex-president.

CNN reports that the Smiths team reported continued interest in a chaotic Oval Office meeting that took place in the final days of the Trump administration, during which the former president considered some of the most desperate proposals for keep him in power despite the objections of his White House Council. According to multiple sources, federal investigators interviewed a number of witnesses both in interviews and before a grand jury about the meeting at the White House, which took place on December 18, 2020. Some were questioned about the met months ago, others have faced questions about it more recently, including Rudy Giuliani.

Last month, for two consecutive days, Giuliani spoke to investigators for a voluntary interview on a range of topics, including the tumultuous December 2020 meeting he attended, sources said. Prosecutors specifically investigated three outside Trump advisers who attended the meeting: former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, said sources. Byrne responded to CNN’s Twitter reports early Friday morning, tweeting, Hi Jack Smith, I take full responsibility. Even better, with my eidetic memory, I can tell you amazing details. Like a parrot, some would say. Call collect. I am here to help.

Giulianis’ attorney, Robert Costello, declined to comment. A lawyer for Powell declined to comment, as did a lawyer for Byrne. CNN has also reached out to an attorney for Flynn for comment.

As we know from contemporary news reports, topics covered in the Oval Office meeting included not only the use of the military to seize voting machines and the invocation of martial law* the latter of which Flynn had lobbied on TV, saying they should rerun the election but making Powell a special lawyer to investigate voter fraud. As The New York Times reported, White House Counsel Pat A. Cipollone and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows repeatedly and aggressively pushed back against the proposed ideas, which went to the Beyond the special advocate idea, those briefed on the meeting said. Mr. Cipollone told Mr. Trump that there was no constitutional authority for what was being discussed, one of the people briefed on the meeting said. Other White House and Trump campaign advisers delivered the same message throughout the meeting, which dragged on for a long time. As CNN notes, shouting and name-calling ensued and the night ended with Trump tweeting that an upcoming rally in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021, to protest the election results would be wild.

In addition to Giuliani, Smiths’ team also reportedly interviewed former national security adviser Robert OBrien. Dec. 14, 2020, the day a slate of fake GOP voters signed certificates falsely claiming Trump had won the election, would also be of interest to investigators; investigators reportedly focused on efforts to recruit illegitimate voters, get them to sign certificates falsely claiming Trump had won, then use them as a pretext to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to delay certification of the Bidens Electoral College victory on January 6.

According to CNN, while Smiths’ team is still gathering evidence and scheduling witness interviews, the special counsel appears to be close to making charging decisions in the investigation. If he does indict Trump, it would be the second federal indictment against the ex-president and the third overall, following an April indictment from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Trump also faces the possibility of an indictment from the Fulton County prosecutor’s office for his attempt to nullify the Georgia election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2023/07/donald-trump-jack-smith-martial-law-voting-machines

