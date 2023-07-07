Why I crashed the White Houses Garden Party for Narendra Modi

On June 22, the White House held a welcome ceremony for visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the South Lawn of the White House, which members of the public could register to attend.

I signed up, along with my friends Keya Chatterjee and Apoorva. Our aim was not to welcome Modi, but rather to be a visible presence as dissenting voices. We wore t-shirts with the hand-painted message Modi = Fascist under our outerwear and smuggled in printed signs exposing human rights abuses and the persecution of religious minorities by Modi governments.

An overwhelming majority of the crowd of more than 1,000 people were American Indians, and judging by their chants and visible symbols, many were Modi supporters.

It was a daunting experience, the enormity of which only hit me after the adrenaline rush wore off. We had managed to enter one of the most secure places in the world with expressly prohibited materials, surrounded by a crowd that included many hostile people.

Why did we take this risk?

One hundred years of Indian fascism

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a Modis political party, is Closely linked with an organization known as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which was founded in 1925, and Modi himself is a longtime RSS member.

Given this connection, the history of the RSS is highly relevant to understanding Indian politics today. Early RSS leaders and their mentors had met Mussolinipraised Hitler in their writings (including RSS walked away from only after a gap of almost 70 years), and make speeches claiming that Indian Muslims and German Jews had a suspicious loyalty to their country.

It’s not just a decades-old story. The ruling BJP government under Modi is faithfully following the RSS agenda.

In the state of Assam, the BJP government stripped 2 million people (disproportionately Muslim or transgender) of their citizenship and put them in concentration camps. In the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, the government has used Internet shutdowns and extreme state violence to stifle local demands for self-determination.

He pass a law which facilitated the naturalization of people from neighboring countries, but explicitly excluded Muslims from eligibility, and accused the leaders of the movement against this discriminatory law of sedition.

When Indian farmers organized the the largest protest movement in history to protest against unfair laws on agricultural markets, the government reacted with violence and used criminal charges to intimidate journalists who covered the protests And young climate activists organize in solidarity with farmers.

In a particularly egregious case of the Modi governments’ war on dissent, several well-known scholars and activists known for their support for the equality of Dalits (the lowest castes in the caste hierarchy) were accused of plotting to assassinate the Prime Minister. It is very likely that the authorities used malware to plant evidence on the defendant’s computers.

In typical fascist fashion, the Modi government does not just implement its own violent agenda, but tacitly encourages stochastic violence by its base. Examples include the pattern of sexual violence against Dalit women and girls by upper-caste Hindu authors (who often face no consequences) and attacks on mosques And Christian churches by crowds linked to the ruling BJP.

Bidens Foreign Policy Mistake

None of this could have been unknown to the Biden administration when it rolled out the red carpet for Modi.

US governments have Commission on International Religious Freedom described religious freedom in India as taking a drastic downward turn, with national and various state governments tolerating widespread harassment and violence against religious minorities. State Department officials have faces uncomfortable questions from the media of their position on human rights in India.

The administration made the political choice to ignore these concerns, motivated by respect for the commercial interests of American tech giants like Google, Amazon and Microsoft, which have extensive operations in India and see India as an ally in Washington geopolitical rivalry with China.

This is an incredibly myopic position and detrimental to more holistically and longer-term defined American interests.

The Modi government is deeply polarizing, and open US support despite these human rights concerns will inevitably be seen in India as the US government taking sides in domestic Indian politics. If India suffers severe trauma but emerges free from the tyranny of the BJP-RSS, subsequent Indian governments and large swathes of the Indian public will have every right to distrust the United States.

For context, the BJP only received 37% of the popular vote in the last general election, which was enough to win a decisive parliamentary majority in India’s first-past-the-post voting system.

The Biden administration could, in fact, damage the prospects for good long-term relations with India by openly embracing Modi.

Fascism for export

There are also serious potential domestic repercussions in the United States that the Biden administration is deliberately ignoring.

Mussolini had said that fascism was not for export, but subsequent events in Germany, Spain and elsewhere have shown that to be the case. The current political moment in much of the world has grim parallels to that dark period.

It is widely recognized This fascist politics East on the rise in the United States, posing a serious threat to the survival of American democracy.

It is also true that the American far right does not exist in isolation from the global far right. My IPS colleague, John Feffer, has documented the rise of a very consciously interconnected globally far-right, which have no formal global alliance but which have a remarkable degree of ideological coherence and political coordination.

A few critical details are worth noting. America’s leading fascist ideologue Steve Bannon admire the paths and tried (unsuccessfully) to set up a Indian offshoot of the American right-wing media platform Breitbart to assist Modis’ election in 2019. Bannon even co-chaired the Hindu Republican Coalitionan Indo-American organization whose very title betrays its ethnonationalism.

More recently, when the United States Supreme Court struck down affirmative action, a political action committee associated with BJPs Sangh Parivar (family of organizations) tweeted in support of the decision.

By adopting Modi, the Biden administration is effectively supporting global far-right forces that dislike pluralist democracy in India, the United States, or elsewhere. It is no exaggeration to say that these international right-wing forces will collaborate with their American counterparts to undermine democracy here. They already do.

Room for optimism

Going back to our demonstration on the White House lawn, we were pleasantly surprised by the reaction of the crowd. Most people ignored us, and two scolded us, one of them proving our point by calling us Muslims. However, six people, five of whom were American Indians, expressed their appreciation for our small show of dissent. We understood that two of them were required to be there by their employers.

After being escorted out of the White House by the Secret Service, we joined a small but vigorous protest against Modis’ visit to Black Lives Matter Plaza, north of the White House.

Speakers addressed the epidemic of violence against dalit women and girlsTHE ongoing state-sponsored pogrom against indigenous peoples in Manipur stateand the overall loss of democratic space in the most populous country in the world.

The concerns raised in the streets were echoes by several members of Congress WHO publicly denied For attend Modis’ speech to a joint session of the House and Senate, citing human rights concerns.

Despite high-level political support in the United States for a close alliance with the Indian government despite its anti-democratic record, a growing number of voices in the United States are increasingly vocal in their opposition. Continued US support for the murderous Modi regime will become a serious political handicap for the US government, including here at home.