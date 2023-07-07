Politics
Why I crashed the White Houses Garden Party for Narendra Modi
On June 22, the White House held a welcome ceremony for visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the South Lawn of the White House, which members of the public could register to attend.
I signed up, along with my friends Keya Chatterjee and Apoorva. Our aim was not to welcome Modi, but rather to be a visible presence as dissenting voices. We wore t-shirts with the hand-painted message Modi = Fascist under our outerwear and smuggled in printed signs exposing human rights abuses and the persecution of religious minorities by Modi governments.
An overwhelming majority of the crowd of more than 1,000 people were American Indians, and judging by their chants and visible symbols, many were Modi supporters.
It was a daunting experience, the enormity of which only hit me after the adrenaline rush wore off. We had managed to enter one of the most secure places in the world with expressly prohibited materials, surrounded by a crowd that included many hostile people.
Why did we take this risk?
One hundred years of Indian fascism
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a Modis political party, is Closely linked with an organization known as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which was founded in 1925, and Modi himself is a longtime RSS member.
Given this connection, the history of the RSS is highly relevant to understanding Indian politics today. Early RSS leaders and their mentors had met Mussolinipraised Hitler in their writings (including RSS walked away from only after a gap of almost 70 years), and make speeches claiming that Indian Muslims and German Jews had a suspicious loyalty to their country.
It’s not just a decades-old story. The ruling BJP government under Modi is faithfully following the RSS agenda.
In the state of Assam, the BJP government stripped 2 million people (disproportionately Muslim or transgender) of their citizenship and put them in concentration camps. In the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, the government has used Internet shutdowns and extreme state violence to stifle local demands for self-determination.
He pass a law which facilitated the naturalization of people from neighboring countries, but explicitly excluded Muslims from eligibility, and accused the leaders of the movement against this discriminatory law of sedition.
When Indian farmers organized the the largest protest movement in history to protest against unfair laws on agricultural markets, the government reacted with violence and used criminal charges to intimidate journalists who covered the protests And young climate activists organize in solidarity with farmers.
In a particularly egregious case of the Modi governments’ war on dissent, several well-known scholars and activists known for their support for the equality of Dalits (the lowest castes in the caste hierarchy) were accused of plotting to assassinate the Prime Minister. It is very likely that the authorities used malware to plant evidence on the defendant’s computers.
In typical fascist fashion, the Modi government does not just implement its own violent agenda, but tacitly encourages stochastic violence by its base. Examples include the pattern of sexual violence against Dalit women and girls by upper-caste Hindu authors (who often face no consequences) and attacks on mosques And Christian churches by crowds linked to the ruling BJP.
Bidens Foreign Policy Mistake
None of this could have been unknown to the Biden administration when it rolled out the red carpet for Modi.
US governments have Commission on International Religious Freedom described religious freedom in India as taking a drastic downward turn, with national and various state governments tolerating widespread harassment and violence against religious minorities. State Department officials have faces uncomfortable questions from the media of their position on human rights in India.
The administration made the political choice to ignore these concerns, motivated by respect for the commercial interests of American tech giants like Google, Amazon and Microsoft, which have extensive operations in India and see India as an ally in Washington geopolitical rivalry with China.
This is an incredibly myopic position and detrimental to more holistically and longer-term defined American interests.
The Modi government is deeply polarizing, and open US support despite these human rights concerns will inevitably be seen in India as the US government taking sides in domestic Indian politics. If India suffers severe trauma but emerges free from the tyranny of the BJP-RSS, subsequent Indian governments and large swathes of the Indian public will have every right to distrust the United States.
For context, the BJP only received 37% of the popular vote in the last general election, which was enough to win a decisive parliamentary majority in India’s first-past-the-post voting system.
The Biden administration could, in fact, damage the prospects for good long-term relations with India by openly embracing Modi.
Fascism for export
There are also serious potential domestic repercussions in the United States that the Biden administration is deliberately ignoring.
Mussolini had said that fascism was not for export, but subsequent events in Germany, Spain and elsewhere have shown that to be the case. The current political moment in much of the world has grim parallels to that dark period.
It is widely recognized This fascist politics East on the rise in the United States, posing a serious threat to the survival of American democracy.
It is also true that the American far right does not exist in isolation from the global far right. My IPS colleague, John Feffer, has documented the rise of a very consciously interconnected globally far-right, which have no formal global alliance but which have a remarkable degree of ideological coherence and political coordination.
A few critical details are worth noting. America’s leading fascist ideologue Steve Bannon admire the paths and tried (unsuccessfully) to set up a Indian offshoot of the American right-wing media platform Breitbart to assist Modis’ election in 2019. Bannon even co-chaired the Hindu Republican Coalitionan Indo-American organization whose very title betrays its ethnonationalism.
More recently, when the United States Supreme Court struck down affirmative action, a political action committee associated with BJPs Sangh Parivar (family of organizations) tweeted in support of the decision.
By adopting Modi, the Biden administration is effectively supporting global far-right forces that dislike pluralist democracy in India, the United States, or elsewhere. It is no exaggeration to say that these international right-wing forces will collaborate with their American counterparts to undermine democracy here. They already do.
Room for optimism
Going back to our demonstration on the White House lawn, we were pleasantly surprised by the reaction of the crowd. Most people ignored us, and two scolded us, one of them proving our point by calling us Muslims. However, six people, five of whom were American Indians, expressed their appreciation for our small show of dissent. We understood that two of them were required to be there by their employers.
After being escorted out of the White House by the Secret Service, we joined a small but vigorous protest against Modis’ visit to Black Lives Matter Plaza, north of the White House.
Speakers addressed the epidemic of violence against dalit women and girlsTHE ongoing state-sponsored pogrom against indigenous peoples in Manipur stateand the overall loss of democratic space in the most populous country in the world.
The concerns raised in the streets were echoes by several members of Congress WHO publicly denied For attend Modis’ speech to a joint session of the House and Senate, citing human rights concerns.
Despite high-level political support in the United States for a close alliance with the Indian government despite its anti-democratic record, a growing number of voices in the United States are increasingly vocal in their opposition. Continued US support for the murderous Modi regime will become a serious political handicap for the US government, including here at home.
|
Sources
2/ https://fpif.org/why-i-crashed-the-white-houses-garden-party-for-narendra-modi/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistani Imran Khan voices support for bailout deal at IMF meeting
- Why I crashed the White Houses Garden Party for Narendra Modi
- Getting to Know the Bollywood Film Industry: Its Charm and History
- Professional women’s hockey finally has a unified league. What now?
- Duchess Sophie’s blue floral shirt dress is 30% off!
- Pixel Fold teardown reveals what’s inside Google’s $1,800 phone
- Remember when Donald Trump discussed seizing voting machines and invoking martial law? Special Counsel Jack Smith sure does.
- Manuel Garcia-Rulfo settles into the persona of Mickey Haller with the return of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’
- Zelensky meets Erdogan after securing US commitment for cluster bombs
- U.S. Shale Production Costs Finally Drop
- Jennifer Garner back as Elektra – The Hollywood Reporter
- In tennis, conversations about Saudi investments could be trickier for WTA