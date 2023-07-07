Aubrey ODay claims to have had sex with Donald Trump Jr. at the Gay Club





Danity Kane’s Aubrey ODay has spilled the beans on his brief fling with Donald Trump Jr. and the ex-president’s son may be ruffling some conservative feathers with his ex-girlfriend’s latest revelation.

In an interview with The Mea Culpa Podcast on Wednesday (July 5), the Ride for You singer pointed out that despite Trump’s current anti-LGBTQIA+ stance, his son has certainly supported the community enough to hook up with her at a gay club.

It’s one of New York’s biggest gay parties, and everyone wears a thong or less, she told show host Michael Cohen, who is also a former adviser to Trump. I was just in my soul. There’s no way the man I’ve seen in a suit for the past two months is coming here to see me in this beautiful country I’m in, and he did.

She continued: I looked at his Instagram for the first time in years the other night and saw all kinds of jokes disparaging the gay community [and] transgender women. And I thought, man, you were super comfortable in the gay club. In fact, so comfortable that we ended up going to the bathroom and having sex in a gay club bathroom for the first time.

Aubrey ODay also recalled that she and Donald Trump Jr. were dating in 2011 and 2012, when he was still married to his first wife. Trump Jr. has since divorced and is currently dating Kimberly Guilfoyle.

This isn’t the first time ODay has spoken out against the Trumps. In 2020, she called out her ex-boss, Diddy, when he announced he was forming a new political party just weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

ODay accused the hip-hop mogul of mismanagement of artists and embezzlement of his artists’ funds, and also pointed to Diddy’s alleged friendship with former United States. President Donald Trump.

Diddy mismanaged artists and stole their money his entire career (including Danity Kane), and now he’s running with 18 days until the election to get Trump out of office, she wrote on Instagram at the time. When I was on Apprentice, Trump would tell me DAILY how good he and Puff are. She followed with a puke emoji.

ODay was originally discovered by Diddy in 2004 on the MTV reality show Making the Band 3 and cast as part of the all-female band Danity Kane. In 2006, they released their self-titled debut album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

She was eventually fired from the band in 2008 due to tensions with Diddy, but rejoined in 2013 before a second disbandment.

