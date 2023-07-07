After Congress outrage, Prime Minister praises Gita Press





PM Modi in Gorakhpur: The PM claimed that Mahatma Gandhi had an emotional relationship with the Gita press. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the closing ceremony of the Gita Press centenary celebrations in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh today, said the publishing house was “no less than a temple”. “Sometimes saints lead the way, sometimes institutions like Gita Press,” Prime Minister Modi said. Days after Congress attacked the Center for awarding the Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press, which claims to be the largest publisher of Hindu religious literature, Prime Minister Modi said the publisher was “guiding humanity” through his work. The Prime Minister further claimed that Mahatma Gandhi had an emotional relationship with the Gita press and contributed to its monthly magazine ‘Kalyan’. “Even now, Kalyan is taking his advice not to run ads,” he said. – pic.twitter.com/u4J2SIRdcp Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2023 Congress had condemned the government’s decision to award the Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press because of “the rocky relationship it had with Mahatma Gandhi” because it allegedly carried out “campaigns contrary to his thinking”. The press, however, denied the allegations, saying that Gandhi was a regular contributor to his bi-monthly magazine “Kalyan”. PM Modi also unveiled a special edition of the Shiv Puran, considered one of the 18 major puranas, during the event. The book was edited by a scholar in Nepal and contains over 200 photographs of Lord Shiva, Parvati and Ganesh from the publisher’s own collection. “Wherever there is Gita, Lord Krishna himself is present there,” Prime Minister Modi said, adding that everything emanates from Vasudeva (Lord Krishna). The Prime Minister said that the Gita press unites the country and helps develop national consciousness. “It reflects Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (one India, the best India),” Prime Minister Modi added. The Prime Minister specifically commended the work of Gita Press in raising awareness to keep the Ganges river clean and contribute to nation building. The press was established in Gorakhpur by a businessman named Jaydayal Goyandka who wanted to release “error-free copies of the Bhagavad Gita”. According to the RSS and the BJP, Gita Press has strengthened the practice of Hindu traditions in the country by reaching low-income households. Since 1923, the press has published 42 crores of books, including 16 crores of copies of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita, which remains his bestseller. It also produced copies of the Ramayana, Puranas and Upanishads, making it the “world’s largest publisher of Hindu religious books”, according to its website. Gita Press is based in Gorakhpur and Varanasi, but has translators in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal, among others.

