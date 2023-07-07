Erdogan welcomes Zelensky to Turkey, says Ukraine deserves NATO membership





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced his support for Ukraine’s NATO membership on Saturday, saying the war-torn country deserved to join the alliance. Erdogan made the comment during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived in Turkey as part of a European tour to rally support for Ukraine’s entry into the military alliance after the end of the war with Russia. NATO leaders meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania, next week are expected to reaffirm that Ukraine will one day join their alliance. There is no doubt that Ukraine deserves NATO membership, Erdogan told reporters, Its support for Ukraine comes as Turkey has delayed final approval of Sweden’s NATO membership, saying Stockholm is not effectively cracking down on Kurdish militants and other groups Ankara sees as terrorists. threats to his safety. Sweden, along with Finland, abandoned its decades-old neutrality and applied to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine last year. Turkey’s parliament ratified Finland’s membership earlier this year after Ankara expressed satisfaction with its efforts to address Turkey’s security concerns. Erdogan also said Turkey was working to extend a grain deal brokered by Turkey and the UN that paved the way for the shipment of more than 30 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. The deal, which has helped temper rising global food prices, is due to expire on July 17. Russia has been reluctant to extend the deal, citing obstacles to its own food and fertilizer exports. We are continuing our work on the issue of the grain corridor. We are working to see how long we can extend it after July 17, Erdogan said. Zelenskyy accused Russia of obstructing the movement of ships. Russia behaves as if it owns the whole Black Sea, as if it owns it here, Zelenskyy said, making his first trip to Turkey since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Erdogan said Russian President Vladimir Putin would visit Turkey in August, when he hoped to discuss the renewal of the Black Sea grain deal as well as a possible prisoner swap. Turkey has maintained close ties with Ukraine and Russia, using its relationship with both to act as a mediator.

