Activists want to disqualify Trump from the ballot in key states under the 14th Amendment





Two civil rights organizations are launching a campaign to pressure state governments to ban former President Trump from appearing on ballots in 2024.

The groups say secretaries of state are empowered by the 14th Amendment to bar Trump from running for office because of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol uprising.

Beginning Sunday, Mi Familia Vota and Free Speech for People will hold a week of rallies and banner unfurlings outside the offices of Secretaries of State in California, Oregon, Colorado and Georgia.

The groups also wrote a letter to Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar last month calling on him to block Trump under what’s called the insurgent disqualification clause.

“We really focus on Nevada and California and [Oregon, Colorado and Georgia] to make sure they take a stand by disqualifying Trump in those spaces, which the Secretary of State can do,” said Héctor Sánchez, executive director of Mi Familia Vota.

The groups are calling their campaign “Trump is Disqualified,” and it’s timed to coincide with the 155th anniversary of the 14th Amendment.

The Hill reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

Secretaries of State are responsible for certifying the eligibility of candidates and counting votes in their state.

Although Trump has been indicted twice and is being investigated in other cases, the groups say these are not disqualifying facts under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

However, the groups believe that Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 insurrection – for which he is also under investigation – meets the definitions of the constitutional clause.

This clause excludes from a series of public offices persons who “having already been sworn, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of a State Legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, in support of the Constitution of the United States, has engaged in insurrection or rebellion against it.

According to the Congressional Research Service (CRS), it’s unclear whether the clause prohibits people from being president — an office not explicitly mentioned in Section 3 — and whether the events of Jan. 6 rise to the level. of “insurrection or rebellion against” the United States. states.

But at least one New Mexico official, Couy Griffin, was removed as elected county commissioner for his role in the attack.

Griffin was convicted for his role before losing his job, but CRS notes that the Constitution “does not expressly require a criminal conviction, and historically a conviction was not necessary.”

The groups leading the campaign believe they can convince at least some secretaries of state of their interpretation of the clause, disrupting Trump’s electoral chances.

“Trump is responsible for the January 6 insurrection, plain and simple,” said Alexandra Flores-Quilty, campaign director for Free Speech For People.

“Failing to hold him accountable not only violates the Constitution, but also sets a dangerous precedent for allowing violent attacks on our democracy. It’s not a risk we can afford to take. »

The targeted states are mostly under Democratic control, but one, Georgia, is of particular significance in the events leading up to January 6.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (right) in 2020 came under pressure from Trump to roll back his state’s presidential vote count, which favored President Biden.

Raffensperger was questioned by federal investigators on Wednesday as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into Trump.

A disqualification of Trump from any secretary of state would be unprecedented and likely to be challenged in court, but civil rights groups say they have a chance.

“We had several meetings with secretaries of state and we had this discussion. So it’s a real possibility,” Sánchez said.

