China: Xi Jinping Calls on People’s Liberation Army to Be Prepared to Fight and Win in the Face of Uncertainty | PLA | United States | Taiwan | Nancy Pelosi | nanking | last | WORLD





President chinos, Xi Jinpingasked this Thursday the national armed forces located in the east of the country to intensify are train under real combat conditions to increase their ability to fight and winthe official Xinhua news agency reported today. During a visit to the eastern city of NankeenXi urged the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA, Chinese army), to improve war planning and combat. LOOK HERE : From the spy balloon to meeting Beijing: the clashes between China and the United States under the Biden administration As the world has entered a new period of turmoil and transformation, the security situation in China is facing growing instability and uncertainty.said the Chinese leader, who is also head of the military to take up the post of chairman of the Central Military Commission. Xi stressed the need to focus on the objectives of the centenary of the EPLto be held in 2027, when it is expected that China build a fully modern army. He Eastern Theater of Operations of the PLA, which Xi addressed, is in charge of monitoring the Taiwan Strait, an island whose sovereignty beijing claims since 1949 the nationalists of the Kuomintang retreated there after losing the war against the communist army and for whom reunificacin It does not exclude the use of force. Tension in the region has been high since August last year, when the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosivisit Taiwana trip that infuriated Beijing. MS INFORMACIN: China tragedy: Restaurant explosion kills at least 31 Since then, Chinese military aircraft have regularly carried out raids on the Zone identification zone (ADIZ) of Taiwan. Similarly, US military ships have passed through the strait in recent months to defend freedom of navigationsomething Beijing describes as a provocation. The self-governing island is one of the main sources of friction between China and the United States, as the United States is Taiwan’s main arms supplier.

