White House officials fear Trump showed reporters classified documents while in office, new book accounts





WASHINGTON An upcoming book by a former Trump administration aide describes an episode in which officials feared then-President Donald Trump was cavalier in his handling of classified information while speaking to reporters, according to a copy obtained by NBC News.

Miles Taylor, who was a top aide to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, writes about the 2018 episode in a book due out this month. As sitting president at the time, Trump had broad powers to declassify information. Yet the incident Taylor describes suggests his aides still believed he needed to be more careful of state secrets, an issue that put him in legal jeopardy after he left office and took away sensitive files with him.

Taylor is a prominent critic of Trump. He authored an anonymous op-ed while working at the Department of Homeland Security in which he said many senior administration officials were trying to limit Trump’s impulses and thwart his agenda.

Also in the book, excerpts from which were first obtained by NBC News, Taylor describes hearing about Trump’s interest in tapping the phones of White House aides in an effort to stem the leaks of press. Former White House chief of staff John Kelly said in an interview with NBC News that Trump had wanted to pursue the leakers by tapping the phones, but Kelly pushed back and never executed him.

Trump had long been angry about the leaks to the press, as had former presidents of both parties. In his book, The Briefing, Sean Spicer wrote that he was under relentless pressure to find leaks as a press secretary during Trump’s first year in office. Former senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway wrote in her book, Heres the Deal, that from Trump’s perspective, the runaways were traitors and weaklings.

Trump was still president when the episode described by Taylor took place on October 18, 2018. Taylor writes that he was in a private meeting in the West Wing with John Bolton, who was then Trump’s national security adviser.

Then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders walked into Bolton’s office and described an interview Trump had given in the Oval Office, according to Taylor’s book, Blowback. (It’s common for White House press briefers to sit down when the president gives interviews.)

Trump had spoken to reporters about Jamal Khashoggi, the dissident and journalist who was killed that month by Saudi assassins in Turkey.

Sanders told Bolton that the president retrieved classified documents relating to intelligence about Khashoggis’ death and posted them, Taylor writes, but it was unlikely reporters would have been able to read the text.

Bolton gasped at first, but heaved a sigh of relief when Sanders told him there were no cameras in the room, according to the book.

Yet we have all been disturbed by the lack of protocol and the poor protection of classified information, writes Taylor.

Bolton, in an interview with NBC News, said he did not recall the conversation with Sanders. He did not dispute that this had happened. A spokeswoman for Sanders, now governor of Arkansas, declined to comment.

When asked about Taylors’ book, a Trump campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, said: Miles Taylor is a loser and a bag of s—His book either belongs in the fiction section’s cut-price bin, either should be reused as toilet paper.

During his tenure, some senior aides raised concerns about Trump’s handling of state secrets. In an interview, Bolton said that when Trump received briefings, aides showed him charts, and that’s when the danger came of him grabbing something and keeping it.

Asking Trump to return the material given to him was not so easy, Bolton said.

He’s the President of the United States, Bolton said. Are you supposed to say, Mr President, let’s be clear. We don’t trust you. Give us the document.

Trump now faces criminal charges for handling classified documents after leaving office. An indictment filed in a Florida court last month included a redacted transcript of a 2021 conversation Trump had with a writer, editor and two of his aides at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump appeared to discuss a sensitive military document he describes as a plan to attack Iran given to him by a US military official. In an audio recording of that discussion that was obtained separately by NBC News, he says the document contains classified information.

I have a big pile of papers, Trump said amid the sounds of crumpling papers. They introduced me to this. It’s unofficial. But they presented me with this.

The indictment says none of the people he met with Trump that day had security clearances or needed to know the attack plans.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty in the case. Last month he told a Fox News anchor that he did not have a classified document and that he was referring to newspaper articles, magazine articles and articles. He told the Semafor media that he had brandished papers and engaged in bravado but that he had no documents.

As sitting president, Trump, of course, had the right to see classified information and the power to declassify documents. There is a process for declassifying information before it is released. Kelly, his second of four White House chiefs of staff, said in an interview that he had procedures in place to protect classified documents.

Kelly, a retired four-star general, said he warned Trump that he should never, ever share classified information with anyone without the proper security clearance because national security America and lives are at risk.

Explaining some of the practices he adopted during his military career, Kelly said that after displaying classified documents as part of a briefing, White House aides were supposed to retrieve them in order to properly secure them. .

We did not leave him any classified documents, and the same procedures applied to me and the rest of the staff as well, Kelly added.

Alberto Gonzales, former White House attorney and attorney general in the George W. Bush administration, said in an interview: I would definitely advise [any] president not to even discuss classified information in front of reporters or anyone who does not have a security clearance. You can argue, I have the power as President of the United States to declassify it, but you classify the information to protect the nations secrets.

Taylor’s book does not specify which media outlet interviewed Trump when discussing Khashoggi’s murder, but he said in an interview that it was October 18, 2018. A New York Times article published the same day describes a interview Trump had with the newspaper. in the Oval Office. The lead paragraph says Trump has expressed confidence in intelligence reports from multiple sources that strongly suggest a high-level Saudi role in the assassination of Mr. Khashoggis.

The New York Times declined to comment.

Taylor has become one of the most vocal Trump administration veterans to turn on the former president. His op-ed appeared in The New York Times in September 2018 under the title I Am Part of the Resistance in the Trump Administration. In it he writes that Trump continues to act in a manner detrimental to the health of our republic. Taylor’s identity remained a mystery until he came out in 2020.

Trump bullied the author after the unmasking, calling him a sleazebag who never worked in the White House and saying he should be prosecuted.

Taylor, then a Republican, opposed Trump’s re-election that year, appearing in a video supporting Joe Bidens’ candidacy and denouncing Trump as unfocused and unruly.

