NSW healthcare workers offered $3,500 raise after strike threat





Low-paid health workers can expect a significant pay rise after the New South Wales government pledged to raise salaries by $3,500. The agreement reached between the NSW Health Minister and the Health Services Union on Friday morning came as the union threatened industrial action at hospitals across the state next week. Governments propose raising base salaries for health care workers by $3,500 across the board, rather than a percentage increase, would give the lowest paid workers in the sector the biggest relative increase. Watch the latest news and stream for free on 7plus >> The agreement will not apply to doctors and nurses, but will cover workers ranging from cleaners to hospital clerks, paramedics and allied health professionals. HSU Secretary of State Gerard Hayes said he was asking members who were paid in the $150,000 per year range to do me a favour. Help me look after these people who are struggling… I ask our members for a little compassion, he said. Two nurses and three doctors attacked by patient in South African hospital Workers offered $70,000 to relocate to rural and remote areas The government had offered all public sector workers a 4% raise, retroactive to July 1. But that has recently opened the door to tweaking the offering on a sector-by-sector basis as long as the overall cost doesn’t change. HSU members will vote Monday on whether to accept the $3,500 offer and whether to move forward with industrial action. The union represents more than 90,000 health care workers not covered by doctors’ or nurses’ unions. Hayes said it was an incredible day for these health care workers, who earned around $52,000 a year. It’s the security guards who get hit every day, it’s the cleaners who have kept COVID out of hospitals, he said. HSU Secretary of State Gerard Hayes and NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey have clashed over pay rises. Credit: Nikki Shorts / AAP The battle reached new heights this week when HSU delegates heckled the architect of the government’s 4% bid, Treasurer Daniel Mookhey, as he addressed the unions’ annual conference. The health department had plans in place to deal with industrial action, the government said. The Treasurer this week began weaning the Department of Health from a system that meant half of workers’ tax savings by sacrificing their wages passed into the hands of the government. On Friday, he offered to return a 60% share of the workers’ tax cake. The government reaps $90 million a year from union members’ personal tax savings, with the 60% offer returning $10 a week to workers’ bank accounts. It’s not just industrially wrong, it’s morally wrong, Hayes said. The union boss wants the government to pledge to return at least 70% of workers’ tax benefits and has signaled a strict three-year deadline until the end of the tax grab. The state opposition said disagreements between the government and health care workers stemmed from huge wage promises made by Labor ahead of the March election. WA offers some graduates $12,000 to pay off college debt Tax twist for $3,000 thank you payment for thousands of workers Play video Eisha Eisel, 28, has implemented a number of food prep methods like making snacks at home, cooking dinners for just $10 and lunches for $5 and creating her own meal planners. budget. Eisha Eisel, 28, has implemented a number of food prep methods like making snacks at home, cooking dinners for just $10 and lunches for $5 and creating her own meal planners. budget.

