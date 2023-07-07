In agriculture-friendly Iowa, Trump hits out at DeSantis over farm issues





Donald J. Trump on Friday attacked Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida for his support of farmers, saying his main rival for the Republican presidential nomination would spell disaster for the country’s agriculture industry.

Mr Trump claimed at a rally in Iowa that Mr DeSantis would outsource American agricultural jobs overseas and oppose the federal mandate for ethanol, a fuel made from corn and other crops. Support for ethanol, of which Iowa is a national leader in production, is a four-year issue in presidential elections in that early voting state.

In 2017, DeSantis backed legislation that would end the Renewable Fuels Standard, a nearly two-decade-old standard that requires refiners to blend biofuel into gasoline nationwide. The policy is opposed by some conservatives, who view the mandate as onerous government regulation.

Speaking to more than 2,000 supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Friday, Trump announced his record of delivering on Conservative farmer priorities, including raising the tax exemption cap on estates and replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement. Then he eagerly outlined what he claimed was his rivals’ history of opposition to an issue that carries outsized political weight in Iowa.

He has been fighting for years to cut all the jobs supported by this vital industry, he said of ethanol. If he succeeded, Iowa’s entire economy would absolutely collapse.

Bryan Griffin, a DeSantis campaign spokesman, said in an email that Mr Trump’s comments were a sign of his support in Iowa eroding.

This is unfortunately not the first instance of Donald Trump misrepresenting the governors record, and we know it won’t be the last, Griffin said. As President, Ron DeSantis will be a champion for farmers and will use every tool available to open new markets.

The event marked Mr Trump’s first major event in the state in nearly four months, after a rally planned for May was canceled by the campaign, which cited possible inclement weather.

Held in a convention hall near the Nebraska border, the rally was packed with voters from the neighboring state and not voting early.

I hope Nebraska is represented here, Mr Trump said as the crowd erupted in cheers. It’s a big contingent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/07/us/politics/trump-iowa-rally.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos