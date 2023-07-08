Xi’s speech stresses peace and solidarity





By XU WEIWEI in Hong Kong and APARAJIT CHAKRABORTY in New Delhi | Global Chinese Daily | Updated: 2023-07-06 09:07

President Xi Jinping addresses the 23rd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council via video conference from Beijing, capital of China, July 4, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Experts hail organization’s efforts to promote stability and mitigate risk President Xi Jinping’s speech at the virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit on Tuesday underscored China’s determination to strengthen “peace and solidarity” in the region as the SCO served as a platform for “to promote stability and mitigate risk in this unstable world,” foreign experts said. said. Noting the peace and solidarity points of Xi’s remarks, Haans Freddy, a professor in the department of political science at Madras Christian College in Chennai, said it was obvious that China wanted to expand the reach of the SCO in terms of global governance. China also appears ready to assume greater leadership in the region by espousing the ideals of peace while seeking cooperation with member states. Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Griffith University in Australia, said the emphasis on pragmatic cooperation in President Xi’s remarks to speed up economic recovery was “commendable”. He noted that the SCO can lay a solid foundation for sustainable regional health security by prioritizing economic recovery. “Economic stability and growth are fundamental to ensuring long-term health security, as financial resources are needed to support health systems, research and development, and emergency response efforts,” he said. -he adds. Budiman also said Xi’s emphasis on enhancing exchanges and mutual learning among SCO countries demonstrates a commitment to sharing knowledge and experiences. Explaining the rationale for President Xi’s call to step up a system in which foreign trade could be settled in local currencies, Archana Upadhyay, a professor at the Center for Russian and Central Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi , said the idea is to de-dollarize global transactions as a sort of economic countermeasure against the West, as the United States is seen as having weaponized the dollar. Constructive dialogue Adhere Cavince, a Nairobi-based international relations specialist specializing in China-Africa development cooperation, said the SCO has become an important platform for member states to engage in constructive dialogue for inclusive development. . “As President Xi noted at the meeting, the world is currently facing multiple challenges that can only be overcome through genuinely functional multilateralism. The forces of alter-globalism are on the rise, as are extreme nationalism which has the potential to plunge the world into irremediable conflict. Economic cooperation must continue to be the main program of the organization. Khalid Taimur Akram, executive director of the Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future in Islamabad, also hailed the SCO as a platform for member countries to discuss and explore ways to resolve regional conflicts, promote stability and mitigate risk. “The SCO has been recognized as an important forum for promoting regional stability and security and addressing regional challenges, including terrorism, separatism and extremism,” he said in an interview with the agency. press Xinhua. China’s involvement in the SCO is “very important for countries interested in joining the organization”, he said. “China’s economic opportunities, infrastructure expertise and regional influence are advantageous for countries wishing to join the organization, as China believes in building a community with a shared future for mankind,” said he added. China’s proposed Global Development Initiative has great potential to foster economic growth, he said. “Such an initiative can help promote economic integration, increase connectivity and improve the living standards of SCO member states,” he added. Looking ahead, Cavince said a stronger and more functional SCO can serve as a guide for other regional multilateral activities and can make a lasting contribution to strengthening global governance frameworks and development results. Contact the writers at [email protected]. Wang Xiaodong in Nairobi, Zhao Ruinan in Beijing and Xinhua contributed to this story.

