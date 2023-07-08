Manipur Violence | Malayalam weekly challenges Narendra Modi, questions PM’s silence on Manipur unrest

A nearly century-old Christian publication has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ continued silence on ethnic cleansing in Manipur, contrasting it with his eagerness to discuss the war in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sathyadeepama 96-year-old Malayalam weekly published by the Syro-Malabar Church’s Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, has urged the government to intervene for peace in Manipur where at least 140 people have been killed and churches and houses burned down .

Why didn’t the prime minister, who finds time to discuss the war in Ukraine with the Russian president, say a word about the war situation in a state in his own country, even after months, is not a question from its detractors but from all those who believe in democracy, the church organ said in an editorial in its latest issue.

As Modiji becomes vocal in his Mann Ki Baat (monthly radio broadcast) Even about the grass that grows in the forests, what is the justification for ignoring the sufferings of Manipur?

The editorial highlighted how the Prime Minister, who has visited the North East more than 30 times in nine years, is deliberately not visiting Manipur despite nine weeks of violence between the Meitis and the Kukis.

To emphasize the importance of such visits, the editorial refers to the positive impact of Rahul Gandhi’s trip to Manipur.

Rahul Gandhis’ visit gave hope and confidence. It should not be forgotten that his visit materialized after he overcame the obstacles created by the police and the workers of the Prime Minister’s party, which continues to be silent after months, he said.

Is it fair to ignore the inequalities faced by minority Adivasi communities from a Prime Minister who spoke proudly of the Mother of Democracy during his visit to America?

The publication reported how a group of lawmakers from Manipuri who traveled to Delhi to try to find a solution have still not received permission to meet him (Modi).

He argued that the situation had spiraled out of control, citing how even weeks after (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah’s visit (May 29 to June 1), the violence has not diminished.

The weekly said the Manipur violence was a setback for the BJP’s efforts to put a Hindu face on all tribal communities as opposed to their cultural diversity.

In this context, he added: The Uniform Civil Code has now become a controversy over its (the BJP’s) attempts at cultural unification. Any attempt to (force) uniformity against diversity is both anti-democratic and anti-popular.

The editorial made a public appeal: People who believe in democracy should resist all attempts by fascist organizations to knead communal dirt to help the lotus bloom across the country. If not now, then when? Because, (the) Manipur (the violence) is deliberate, don’t forget that.

He even castigated Church leaders for what he saw as their inadequate response.

It is true that the Church leadership initially ignored the violence in Manipur. It is unfortunate that apart from making statements, they are not even prepared to travel to the trouble-torn region, provide relief or bring the matter to the attention of the President, he said. added.

There was not even an attempt to hold a press conference in Delhi to awaken the conscience of the nations. Church leadership should at least now take ethnic cleansing in a state like Manipur, where Christians form a strong community, as a warning.

The Kerala Council of Catholic Bishops held a meeting in Ernakulam on Wednesday to express solidarity with the people of Manipur.

Late last month, Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany of the Archdiocese of Thalassery had, despite his pro-BJP image, questioned Modis’ silence on the Manipur unrest.