Politics
Manipur Violence | Malayalam weekly challenges Narendra Modi, questions PM’s silence on Manipur unrest
A nearly century-old Christian publication has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ continued silence on ethnic cleansing in Manipur, contrasting it with his eagerness to discuss the war in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Sathyadeepama 96-year-old Malayalam weekly published by the Syro-Malabar Church’s Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, has urged the government to intervene for peace in Manipur where at least 140 people have been killed and churches and houses burned down .
Why didn’t the prime minister, who finds time to discuss the war in Ukraine with the Russian president, say a word about the war situation in a state in his own country, even after months, is not a question from its detractors but from all those who believe in democracy, the church organ said in an editorial in its latest issue.
As Modiji becomes vocal in his Mann Ki Baat (monthly radio broadcast) Even about the grass that grows in the forests, what is the justification for ignoring the sufferings of Manipur?
The editorial highlighted how the Prime Minister, who has visited the North East more than 30 times in nine years, is deliberately not visiting Manipur despite nine weeks of violence between the Meitis and the Kukis.
To emphasize the importance of such visits, the editorial refers to the positive impact of Rahul Gandhi’s trip to Manipur.
Rahul Gandhis’ visit gave hope and confidence. It should not be forgotten that his visit materialized after he overcame the obstacles created by the police and the workers of the Prime Minister’s party, which continues to be silent after months, he said.
Is it fair to ignore the inequalities faced by minority Adivasi communities from a Prime Minister who spoke proudly of the Mother of Democracy during his visit to America?
The publication reported how a group of lawmakers from Manipuri who traveled to Delhi to try to find a solution have still not received permission to meet him (Modi).
He argued that the situation had spiraled out of control, citing how even weeks after (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah’s visit (May 29 to June 1), the violence has not diminished.
The weekly said the Manipur violence was a setback for the BJP’s efforts to put a Hindu face on all tribal communities as opposed to their cultural diversity.
In this context, he added: The Uniform Civil Code has now become a controversy over its (the BJP’s) attempts at cultural unification. Any attempt to (force) uniformity against diversity is both anti-democratic and anti-popular.
The editorial made a public appeal: People who believe in democracy should resist all attempts by fascist organizations to knead communal dirt to help the lotus bloom across the country. If not now, then when? Because, (the) Manipur (the violence) is deliberate, don’t forget that.
He even castigated Church leaders for what he saw as their inadequate response.
It is true that the Church leadership initially ignored the violence in Manipur. It is unfortunate that apart from making statements, they are not even prepared to travel to the trouble-torn region, provide relief or bring the matter to the attention of the President, he said. added.
There was not even an attempt to hold a press conference in Delhi to awaken the conscience of the nations. Church leadership should at least now take ethnic cleansing in a state like Manipur, where Christians form a strong community, as a warning.
The Kerala Council of Catholic Bishops held a meeting in Ernakulam on Wednesday to express solidarity with the people of Manipur.
Late last month, Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany of the Archdiocese of Thalassery had, despite his pro-BJP image, questioned Modis’ silence on the Manipur unrest.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/malayalam-weekly-calls-out-narendra-modi-questions-pms-silence-on-manipur-unrest/cid/1950582
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former President Donald Trump slams Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over agriculture
- Manipur Violence | Malayalam weekly challenges Narendra Modi, questions PM’s silence on Manipur unrest
- Russian fighter pilots harass US military drones in Syria for second straight day, Pentagon says
- Listen to GHOST’s brooding new ballad with actor PATRICK WILSON
- Official Google and YouTube accounts join the thread
- King Charles III gets another crown #cnn #royals #shorts
- 4.3 magnitude earthquake across Trinidad and Tobago
- Abandoned mobile home in Hollywood sparks community concern
- 13 Swim & Dive student-athletes named CSCAA All-Americans
- J.Crew Factory Sale: Up to 60% Off Apparel, Accessories, Jewelry, Shoes, Everything
- Will Generative AI Be the Fraudster’s Weapon of Choice? – University of Southern California Viterbi
- Xi’s speech stresses peace and solidarity