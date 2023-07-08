Former President Donald Trump slams Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over agriculture





Former President Donald Trump hammered Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on agriculture during a Friday campaign trip to Council Bluffs.

The event, held at the Mid-America Center, coincided with the launch of former presidents’ Farmers for Trump initiative, whose posters were seen on every wall.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Charlie Riedel – staff, AP

After a 28-minute delay, Trump made his usual entrance into “Proud to Be an American” while throwing Farmers for Trump hats into the crowd.

Calling DeSantis “Ron DeSanctimonious” throughout the speech, Trump slammed his rival Republican nominee for votes to restrict ethanol production, trying to appeal to farmers in the room.

Trump then praised his own controversial policy of imposing heavy tariffs on China in 2018, saying the proceeds were being used to help farmers in the United States. However, Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, among others, reported that the payments only compensated farmers for losses due to these tariffs.

I’m proud to be the most pro-farmer president you’ve ever had, Trump said at the start of the event. I fought for Iowa ethanol like no president in history.

Council Bluffs’ campaign stop was intended to promote his administration’s agricultural record and tout his oversight of the regulatory clawback on farmers.

Trump said he was the only reason DeSantis was elected governor of Florida in the first place, calling DeSantis disloyal for running against him.

Trump later said he would protect Social Security and Medicare, while saying DeSantis would cut those social safety net programs.

People listen to former President Donald Trump speak at a rally, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Charlie Riedel – staff, AP

Trump then turned his anger on President Joe Biden, attacking the Democrat for allegedly supporting and signing into law Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, despite the resolution never passing and never being supported. by Biden.

I’m a true environmentalist, Trump said. I want clean air, I want clean water, I want good fuel standards, I want clean energy. But, if you look at China, they’re building coal-fired plants that we’re looking at hoping the wind blows.”

He went on to falsely claim that the current administration was trying to ban non-electric cars. The White House is aiming for 50% of new cars sold to be electric by 2030.

Trump played up the successes of previous campaign rallies, such as calling for the reactivation of travel bans in Muslim-majority countries. He also discussed inflation, the United States Supreme Court, the war in Ukraine and Bidens’ mental well-being.

The crowd cheered throughout the event, except when Trump discussed abortion, saying he supported exceptions for rape, incest and murder, which silenced the crowd.

The Mid-America Center conference room was overflowing with Trump supporters, the crowd was a mix of Nebraskas and Iowans, with the former seeming to outnumber the latter.

People await the start of a rally for former President Donald Trump, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Charlie Riedel – staff, AP

The Associated Press determined Friday’s event to be Trump’s biggest event yet in Iowa. Iowa’s biggest event came in March, when he addressed more than 1,500 people at a Davenport theater and also tackled DeSantis on ethanol.

Trump was scheduled to hold an outdoor event in May in Des Moines with around 5,000 attendees, but the event was canceled due to a tornado warning.

Iowa Democrats weighed in on Trump’s visit to Hawkeye State with an early morning press conference in Des Moines.

The only statewide Democratic office holder, state auditor Rob Sand, fired a shot at Trump ahead of his visit, saying the former president paved the way for the country’s abortion ban. state level, including legislation Iowa Republicans are expected to pass in a special session on Tuesday.

Sand said Trump and other Republican primary candidates avoid taking a stance on abortion because they know their position is unpopular among general election voters. A March poll in Iowa found about 60% of Iowa voters think abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

These people cannot be trusted, because what they know is that they have to bow to a party that is built on a position that is fundamentally unpopular with the vast majority of Americans and the vast majority of Iowans, he said.

Sand said Trump’s economic agenda was a classic establishment Republican and contrasted with President Joe Biden, who guided bipartisan passage of laws like the bipartisan Infrastructure Act in 2021.

We were hearing about infrastructure deals like every week, he said. Four years was infrastructure week. Four years, and they never made it. Finally, Joe Biden did it.

People wait in the rain before a rally for former President Donald Trump, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Charlie Riedel – Staff, AP Trump Fans Not Cool Over Indictment

Following an event at the Mid-America Center on Friday, former President Donald Trump visited a local Dairy Queen in Council Bluffs.

He handed out Blizzards to his loyal supporters, shouting “We love you, Mr. President!” rang in the restaurant.

After the rally, Trump supporter Stephen Ulicny said he fully supports the former president.

“He’s a brilliant man. He’s brilliant in finance, he’s brilliant in understanding people and he’s ahead of his time in his outlook,” Ulincny said. “People understand and love him or think he’s far away.”

Trump recently became the first former president to be indicted by the federal government, as he was charged under the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice.

Ulicny said the indictment had no impact on his support for Trump and nothing that came out of the trial would influence his opinion of the former president.

Trump said in his speech that the indictment was a political attack on the current institution. He continues to widen his gap in the polls to other GOP hopefuls despite his potential legal troubles.

Cori Jobman

Trump defeats DeSantis in Iowa

A PAC supporting former President Donald Trump has released a poll that shows Trump with a 23-point lead in Iowa over the field of Republican presidential candidates.

Trump was at 44% and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 21%, according to the poll released by the American Greatness PAC.

The third highest response in the poll, at 14%, was undecided. South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott, at 7%, was the only other candidate to vote above 3%.

For the poll, the American Greatness PAC commissioned National Research Inc., which polled 500 Republican primary voters in Iowa on July 5 and 6, according to the PAC memo. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Lee-Gazette Des Moines Office

Caleb McCullough of the Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau contributed to this report, which also includes material from The Associated Press.

